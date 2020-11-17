Letter: A blessing from one will bless many

In a world full of hate, be a light!

One of our washing machines at the shelter broke down recently. As I am sure you can imagine we are using washing machines and dryers around the clock with a shelter full of residents.

The shelter director finally broke down today and asked the executive director if we had money to buy a washing machine. The executive director gave the okay and sent the shelter director to Lowe’s to see what she could find.

While at Lowe’s, she is telling the employee what she needs, why she needs it and that it is for the Help In Crisis shelter. A lady who had overheard the conversation approaches. She asked a few questions, said she felt nudged to give and that she was going to her car to write a $1,000 check.

The shelter director stood shocked, with tears in hers eyes, as the lady came back with a $1.200 check. She said that the money was God's money and she had just been waiting on whom to give it to.

The opportunity presented itself randomly - or was it random?

The shelter director did not wake up this morning with buying a washing machine on her things to do list. It just happened.