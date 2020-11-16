Let the cash registers ring: 2020 Shop Coweta campaign is underway

Nearly four dozen Coweta businesses are enticing shoppers to visit their stores this holiday season as participants in the 2020 Shop Coweta campaign. Ticket distribution for the chance to win one of 13 VISA gift cards begins Monday, Nov. 16 and will continue through Friday, Dec. 11.

The shopping promotion is sponsored by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce and financed by the City of Coweta. Prizes include two $1,000 and 11 $500 VISA gift cards to help with holiday spending.

Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said for every $10 a consumer spends up to $200, he or she will receive one Shop Coweta ticket.

Patrons can also go into a participating business each day and request one ticket with no purchase required.

There is a cap of 20 tickets per transaction ($200). However, on Black Friday, Nov. 27 only, there will be no limit to the number of tickets one can get for purchases. This is to encourage local purchases on what is traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year.

For all other days, to increase the number of tickets collected, Allamby suggests for shoppers to break up their transactions on multiple shopping trips.