Leopard gets Advocacy in Action award at OHA convention

OKLAHMOMA CITY -- Health care professionals from throughout the state attended the Oklahoma Hospital Association’s (OHA’s) 103rd annual convention, Connect 22, Nov. 9-11, at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

In addition to the educational sessions and an exhibit hall, other convention highlights included the presentation of several awards to Oklahoma’s outstanding health care leaders.

The Oklahoma Hospital Association’s Advocacy in Action Award was presented to Jimmy Leopard, FACHE. Leopard is the CEO of Wagoner Health/Wagoner Community Hospital.

He has served that facility and community for the past 15 years and has more than 30 years of experience in hospital administration.

Leopard began his health care career as a clinician in respiratory care and progressed to successively higher levels of management and administration through the years. His first corporate management role was as chief operating officer at Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin, Texas. His first CEO position was with Medical Park Hospital in Hope, Ark. He has held only two CEO roles in his entire career (Hope, Ark., and Wagoner).

Since coming to Oklahoma in 2007, Leopard has been very active in the Oklahoma Hospital Association, having served as northeast region chair, 10 years as an OHA board member, member of the OHA executive committee and OHA board chair in 2016-17.

He has been very active in the advocacy activities of the association, working to advance important initiatives to strengthen the provision of health care in Oklahoma. He and his hospital have been recognized by the OHA with the OHA-PAC Award of Excellence in 2015, 2017 and 2020.

Leopard was honored as the recipient of the W. Cleveland Rodgers Distinguished Service Award in 2018. He has also served on numerous OHA councils and committees.

Leopard served as president of Sooner Healthcare Executives from 2014-15. He was recognized by his community as Citizen of the Year in 2017.

He completed his undergraduate work at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and holds a Master of Science in Health Administration from California College for Health Sciences – San Diego.

He also holds undergraduate degrees in respiratory care and health services management. He is a fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives.