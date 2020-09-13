Lengthy council meeting takes on a myriad of projects, challenges

A presentation on an innovative drug disposal unit that would cost the city nothing and an 83-minute executive session on a new fire department hiring were all part of the Sept. 8 regular meeting of the City of Wagoner council meeting.

The meeting was held live in the Wagoner Civic Center.

The presentation required no approval vote and was to inform councilors about this simple way of drug disposal. The demonstration was given by Larry Kenemore, who is CEO of the State-Medicament-Disposal Corporation. Kenemore is also the inventor of the device.

The device uses activated charcoal to neutralize the drugs put into its box container.

Kenemore got into this because of the drugs that are disposed improperly…like down the toilet. His study shows the water in some cities contain prescription drugs in the chemical composition.

Kenemore said this device will not replace the prescription drug collection done by most city police departments.

“It will neutralize drugs in eight minutes,” said Kenemore of his device. “This will help with opioid disposal and protecting drinking water.”

Kenemore said this will be a project of the Wagoner Rotary Club. He added that California and New York have already jumped on board with the simple collection and disposal item.

More information can be obtained by going to: statmeddisposal.net on the internet.

It has been rare recently when an Executive Session is required to hire for a city job.

Right after Wyatt Phipps was hired as a fulltime EMS, effective Sept. 8, the council went into Executive Session for Dalton Grooms’ addition to the Wagoner Fire Department.