Lengthy council meeting takes on a myriad of projects, challenges

A presentation on an innovative drug disposal unit that would cost the city nothing and an 83-minute executive session on a new fire department hiring were all part of the Sept. 8 regular meeting of the City of Wagoner council meeting.
The meeting was held live in the Wagoner Civic Center.
The presentation required no approval vote and was to inform councilors about this simple way of drug disposal. The demonstration was given by Larry Kenemore, who is CEO of the State-Medicament-Disposal Corporation. Kenemore is also the inventor of the device.
The device uses activated charcoal to neutralize the drugs put into its box container.
Kenemore got into this because of the drugs that are disposed improperly…like down the toilet. His study shows the water in some cities contain prescription drugs in the chemical composition.
Kenemore said this device will not replace the prescription drug collection done by most city police departments.
“It will neutralize drugs in eight minutes,” said Kenemore of his device. “This will help with opioid disposal and protecting drinking water.”
Kenemore said this will be a project of the Wagoner Rotary Club. He added that California and New York have already jumped on board with the simple collection and disposal item.
More information can be obtained by going to: statmeddisposal.net on the internet.
It has been rare recently when an Executive Session is required to hire for a city job.
Right after Wyatt Phipps was hired as a fulltime EMS, effective Sept. 8, the council went into Executive Session for Dalton Grooms’ addition to the Wagoner Fire Department.
After hearing from witnesses and discussing the matter, the council approved Grooms’ hiring by a 6-1 vote with one abstention.
Mayor Albert Jones concluded the long session by saying; Grooms would be approved pending a physical. Mayor Jones also referenced the Wagoner Employee Policy Manual No. 205 about Grooms since Wagoner's Fire Chief is Kelly Grooms, Dalton's father.
No. 205 states: “No relative shall be employed in the same department as another relative unless the council determines that such employment is neither disruptive nor detrimental to such department. A relative is defined as any person related to another person by affinity or by consanguinity within the third degree.”
In other council news:
• Mayor Jones announced that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) will let the bids for the first Streetscape project in downtown Wagoner on Oct. 1.
Mayor Jones also said that the lucrative Build Grant will be announced soon. This is the City of Wagoner’s third time to apply for this grant.
• The council passed by a 6-2 vote to approve the updated City of Wagoner Master Fee Schedule.
Councilman Josh Bogle had a question about the new greenhouse category in the fee schedule. He asked about what determined a greenhouse and eventually was one of two council members to vote no.
• Approved Resolution No. 714 and 715 for the purpose of purchasing an E42 R2-Series Bobcat Excavator and waiving competitive bidding and a T720 T4 Bobcat Compact Track Loader and waiving competitive bidding and declaring an emergency.
• To get funding through the CARES Act and the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the City of Wagoner had to pass Resolution No. 716. It also state that all public safety personnel costs are “substantially dedicated” to the COVID-19 response efforts of the City throughout the ongoing State of Emergency.
• Approved Kelly Grooms and Jimmy Cagle as Requesting Officers for the County Fire Tax Funds for the City of Wagoner.
• Approved the appointment of James McMahan and Darrell Watkins as Receiving Officers for County Fire Tax Funds for the City of Wagoner.
• Approved Resolution 717 to purchase a fully equipped ambulance.
• Approved a grant not to exceed $41,000 from the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
In the departmental reports, Dwayne Elam announced plans for the popular Christmas light display already has $18,000 in private funding.
“We’re going to light the city up in Wagoner,” Elam said.
Councilor Roger Schilling asked about the progress on the two depot structures.
Elam explained there has been a contractor issue and “it’s been a challenge” to get the work needed done.
However, Elam assured the city is moving forward to getting the depot set in its new home.
Another issue was brought up during the short Wagoner Public Works Authority meeting. Elam explained the recent electrical problems in the city are related to traffic accidents that have knocked down electric lines and squirrels chewing up lines.
“The Electric Department is doing their best,” Elam said. “I’ve never experienced such electric problems.”
The current COVID-19 pandemic has limited problem solvers from flying into to see and help solve the problem.
“We are doing our best to keep up,” Elam assured.
