Legislators recognize servant heart of Wagoner 1st grader

Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, first learned about Hadley Roberson on the news — a 1st grader from Wagoner who decided to open a lemonade stand to help provide backpacks and school supplies for kids in her area.

On Oct. 12, she and Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, joined Hadley’s family in surprising the six-year-old at her school with a legislative citation recognizing her hard work and servant’s heart.

“I’m so blown away that a child so young recognized this need in her community and immediately took action to help provide her fellow students with backpacks and school supplies,” David said. “Hadley is a great example of God’s love and that no matter our age or size, we’re all capable of doing big things in the world.”

Roberson, who attends Norwood Public Schools, raised $900, providing backpacks and school supplies for 60 children.

“Hadley’s parents have done something right because this young lady is wise beyond her years and she has a true servant’s heart,” Culver said. “I hope her work inspires others, and that we all follow her example in helping our fellow man.”

Hadley’s parents, Ashley and Cody Roberson, attended the surprise citation presentation along with her great-grandparents, Clara and Danny Shoemaker, who serves as Norwood’s school board president. They were joined by Norwood superintendent Keith Fisher and Hadley’s teacher, Michelle Fisher.