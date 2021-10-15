 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legislators recognize servant heart of Wagoner 1st grader
0 Comments

Legislators recognize servant heart of Wagoner 1st grader

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hadley Roberson

Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, and Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, presented Wagoner 1st grader, Hadley Roberson, with a citation at Norwood Schools, recognizing her hard work in raising $900 to buy backpacks and school supplies for her fellow students.

Pictured L-R: Cody Roberson, Monica Medley, Norwood school board president Danny Shoemaker and his wife Clara, Ashley Roberson, Sen. David, teacher Michelle Fisher, superintendent Keith Fisher and Rep. Culver.

 Courtesy: Oklahoma State Senate

Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, first learned about Hadley Roberson on the news — a 1st grader from Wagoner who decided to open a lemonade stand to help provide backpacks and school supplies for kids in her area.

On Oct. 12, she and Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, joined Hadley’s family in surprising the six-year-old at her school with a legislative citation recognizing her hard work and servant’s heart.

“I’m so blown away that a child so young recognized this need in her community and immediately took action to help provide her fellow students with backpacks and school supplies,” David said. “Hadley is a great example of God’s love and that no matter our age or size, we’re all capable of doing big things in the world.”

Sen. David reads citation to Roberson

Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, reads the legislative citation to 1st grader Hadley Roberson at Norwood Schools on Oct. 12

Roberson, who attends Norwood Public Schools, raised $900, providing backpacks and school supplies for 60 children.

“Hadley’s parents have done something right because this young lady is wise beyond her years and she has a true servant’s heart,” Culver said. “I hope her work inspires others, and that we all follow her example in helping our fellow man.”

Hadley’s parents, Ashley and Cody Roberson, attended the surprise citation presentation along with her great-grandparents, Clara and Danny Shoemaker, who serves as Norwood’s school board president. They were joined by Norwood superintendent Keith Fisher and Hadley’s teacher, Michelle Fisher.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Okay roads re-asphalted after nearly 30 years
News

Okay roads re-asphalted after nearly 30 years

  • Updated

The roads in the small Wagoner County community of Okay are looking a little better than ‘okay’ now that a county contractor re-asphalted most of the streets after a nearly 30-year hiatus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News