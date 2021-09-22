Leadership award started for longtime Wagoner wrestling coach David Harlow

Sixth-grade wrestler Collin Moore is the first student-athlete awarded the inaugural “Coach Harlow Leadership Award” in the Wagoner TakeDown Club, a wrestling club for 5-15 year-olds in Wagoner.

The award honors students athletes who embody everything that Coach David Harlow stood for: team-work, dedication and encouragement.

David Harlow passed away April 24, 2020 in Wagoner. He was a teacher and coach of multiple sports, including wrestling, football, soccer and track and field. He was eventually hired as a junior high school assistant principal, and progressed as Administrative Assistant for the Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, and then Superintendent of Wagoner Public Schools.

Wagoner Youth wrestling Coach Billy Burt said Moore is a division-four wrestler with a big heart.

“When his teammates are losing, Moore will pat them on the back and say it’s okay. He’s an all-around team person that works hard,” Burt said.