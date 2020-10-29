Large voter turnout reported as in-person voting begins

Activity is brisk this morning at the Wagoner County Election Board office in Wagoner and Heritage United Methodist Church in Broken Arrow as in-person early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election is underway.

Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said voters were already standing in line in Broken Arrow at 6:30 a.m. and people were waiting in their cars at the Election Board when officials arrived before 7 a.m.

Due to social distancing requirements, only 4-5 voters are allowed in the building at a time. Therefore, voters should expect a wait of approximately 15-20 minutes when they arrive. A longer line will of course mean a longer wait.

In-person absentee votes can be cast until 6 p.m. Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, all polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wagoner County precincts include:

• Precinct 101: Rolling Hills Community Center, 20 S. 200th E. Ave., Tulsa.

• Precinct 103: Glen Eagles Clubhouse, 20239 E. 41st Pl. S., Broken Arrow.

• Precinct 106: County Line Baptist Church, 4575 S. 193rd E. Ave., Broken Arrow.