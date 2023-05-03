A longtime worker from Wagoner’s Oklahoma Human Services Department is retiring after 32 years of service.

Nancy Lancaster was honored during the retirement party by co-workers, former co-workers, friends and family.

Michael Arias made a special presentation to Lancaster for her work.

Others spoke of her good work ethic and solid co-worker/friend to others.

Lancaster and her husband, Jeff, will leave in a month for a European cruise to celebrate completing her time at the Wagoner office.

Other Lancaster family in attendance besides, Jeff, was: Hunter Lancaster (son), Callie Lancaster (daughter-in-law), Boone (grandson and party social director), Christi Padgett (Nancy’s sister) and Wade Padgett (Nancy’s brother-in-law).