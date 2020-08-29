Lady Tigers split games with Victory Christian, Tahlequah

Coweta volleyball continues to seek out the toughest competition early in the season. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Lady Tigers traveled to Tulsa Victory Christian where the Lady Conquerors won three straight sets for a 3-0 victory.
The Lady Tigers rebounded late in the week, defeating Tahlequah 3-1 in Metro Lakes Conference action on the road. The win gives them a 7-4 record on the season.
Victory had to hold off a Coweta rally in the opening set. The Lady Tigers trailed 15-23, but battled back to the 20-23 point before Victory finished the set, 25-21.
In the second set, the Lady Conquerors jumped out to a 15-6 advantage and Coweta was not able to catch up. Victory won 25-16.
Final set action saw the score tied five times, the last being at 20-20, before Victory was able to close out the match with a 25-20 win.
“We had a thought game versus a great team, the team to beat in 5A. We showed we can compete at that level,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said. “We had chances to win the first and third sets, but didn’t capitalize. We will learn from this game and get back to the drawing board.”
Coweta, as a team, recorded three aces, 19 kills, five blocks, 19 assists and 41 digs.
Individually, Alex Harper, Kamryn Lydens and Allyson Mercer had one serving ace each and Mercer led in kills with seven. Lydens had 11 assists and Kaycee Stiles had 15 digs.
At Tahlequah, the Lady Tigers won the first two sets 25-15, 25-8 before losing the third set in a 23-25 battle. They finished off the match win with a 25-9 set.
Harper and Alexxia Mercer led with 10 kills while Allyson Mercer had five serving aces and 19 assists. Grace Meeker had three blocks and Stiles finished with 28 digs.
“We had a better showing at Tahlequah,” Ramos said. “We made a few changes to the lineup, and those paid up big. We still have to learn how to finish sets and games.”
Next action for Lady Tiger volleyball will be Tuesday, Sept. 8 when they host Claremore on Senior Night. Senior recognition has been moved up early in the season due to the uncertainty of going forward during the ongoing pandemic situation.
The Lady Tigers will compete Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5 in the Catoosa Tournament.