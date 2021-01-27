'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie holding virtual casting calls

Norman-based Freihofer Casting is holding a virtual open call for extras to appear in the major motion picture “Gray Horse,” which has been reported to be the working title for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

According to casting call information, filming will occur in the Tulsa, Bartlesville and Osage County area from spring to late summer 2021.

People 18 and older and of all ethnicities are needed.

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office shared news of the casting call, saying it’s an “easy and fun way to play a part in a film portraying 1920s Oklahoma. While they would normally hold a large open call for extras on this film (as they did last year), current conditions caused them to create a virtual version instead.”

The virtual open call consists of filling out an online questionnaire and providing the casting office with information. Those who attended an open casting call last year need not reapply.

“Natural looks” (no heavy makeup, no fake eyelashes) are requested for those who make photo submissions. Also, anyone selected to appear in the film would be asked to start growing out hair and facial hair, including eyebrows, so they can be styled according to the era of the story.