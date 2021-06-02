'Killers of the Flower Moon' draws sightseers to Pawhuska, reinvigorates downtown

A self-described “big movie fan,” Walton said he first served as an extra in 1998’s “Possums,” which starred Mac Davis and was shot in Nowata. He applied to be an extra in “August: Osage County” and didn’t get the gig, but he was jazzed to get an opportunity to be in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“It’s a story that needs to be told,” he said.

Walton said he was in Fairfax for two days of shooting. The first workday lasted from 6:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Let’s not give any secrets away, but here’s a personal observation: “I was amazed at how jovial Scorsese was. He didn’t go around the whole crowd and talk to them, but the people that were anywhere near him, he would talk to them a little bit and he looked like he was really enjoying himself.”

Vernon Shacklefoot found himself within walking distance of the set once the shoot moved to the train tracks in Pawhuska. He lives near the tracks and often walks to a Pawhuska grocery store for exercise. That task became more complicated when he broke his right foot, but he gets it done with the help of a walking boot and a wooden cane topped with a carving of a dog’s head.