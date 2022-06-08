Kevin Grover Buick GMC achieves Mark of Excellence awards

Kevin Grover Buick GMC and his team have been making it look easy, but it’s anything but easy.

For three years in a row, Kevin Grover Buick GMC, based in Wagoner, has won Buick and GMC’s Mark of Excellence awards. The awards are based on overall sales, effectiveness, customer satisfaction and dealership operation in their district. The district spans from southwestern Missouri, northeast Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma — about 22 car dealers.

They were the only car dealer in their district to win Buick or GMC’s individual Mark of Excellence award in 2022. In short, they have over-achieved all levels of perimeters that General Motors put in place for an effective car dealership.

“It’s a tribute to our entire team,” Grover said. “Our entire team comes here every day and takes care of the customers and each other. It gets tougher every year.”

The dealership does, however, have one thing that many other car dealers may not have: decades of experience.

The car dealership, as a whole, has been in operation in Wagoner since the late 1940’s. Old-timers will remember it as “Willy’s Jeeps.” The company eventually gravitated towards Oldsmobile’s and GMC, and went under the name “Stacy Motor Company” in the 1950’s.

By 1987, business partners Andy Ewing and Sonny Webb came down from Muskogee and bought the business from Stacy. In 1988, Webb left the partnership and it fully became Andy Ewing Oldsmobile-GMC. Soon after, Kevin Glover came on Ewing’s staff as a sales manager.

Through the years, Glover became a top-selling, trusted employee, and ultimately became General Manager of the company. By November 1997, Glover bought 25 % of the business. In September 2023, Glover finished the buyout. It’s been his own entity, along with wife Debby, ever since.

Kevin Grover Buick GMC is located at 1440 S. Dewey Ave. in Wagoner.

