Keller Williams, Ary Land Co. double up with new office in Coweta

Sometimes in life, you just have to seize the available opportunity in front of you. It’s what Keller Williams Realty Preferred and Ary Land Co. did when they became aware of a building in a prime location available for rent in Coweta.

Together, the two successful real estate entities teamed up, and signed the dotted line to rent out a shared space at 29667 E. OK-51. Not long after did they invite the entire Coweta business community for a chamber of commerce ribbon-cutting on June 23. It was one of the biggest chamber ribbon-cutting showings of 2022.

“Coweta is such a great location. I would never want to be anywhere else,” said Coweta native Kristin Bell, a broker with Keller Williams Preferred.

It ended up working out perfectly — both companies were seeking a location, and timing, like always, ended up being what mattered most.

According to Bell, the owner of the building is very aware of the growth that’s coming to Coweta. Some Keller Williams agents jumped on board before the office was even open!

The Keller Williams Preferred section of the building is currently housed with agents ready to take listings. As for Ary Land Co., the Coweta location will be their home office spot. Back in August 2021, Ary Land Co. officially became members of the Coweta Chamber.

Both companies adore Coweta, to say the least. Bell, in particular, has had family living there since the 1950’s. It’s got the small town feel, and opportunity, they’d both agree, is plentiful in Wagoner County.

“The people that live here are super oriented, and everybody wants to help others,” Bell said. "Some people have been here for six generations. There’s good schools, good sports, everything.”

For more information about Keller Williams Preferred or Ary Land Co., visit their webpages at arylandco.com and kellerwilliamspreferredrealty.com.

