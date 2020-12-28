Just a little off the top: Wagoner stylists, barbers give free cuts for Christmas

Two-year-old Mikey Berry was anything but happy on Dec. 23 when his grandmother, Christina Berry, took him to get his hair cut at the Wagoner Community Center.
It was his first haircut, after all, and his fear of the “unknown” kept him glued to grandma’s lap when stylist Elisha Smith gently put a cape around his shoulders and began trimming his locks.
While Christina worked to calm his fears, the toddler eventually quieted down. When Smith’s work was complete, the little one was rewarded with a first hair cut certificate before he took off to play in the adjacent room.
The Berrys were among dozens of Wagoner families that capitalized on the opportunity to take part in the “Cuts for Christmas” free haircut event hosted by the Wagoner Police Department.
“This was his first haircut and it went fine,” Christina said. “I was trying to get a shorter cut, but he looks good!”
Angie Henson brought more children than her own to get spruced up for Christmas. She learned about the event on the Wagoner 411 Facebook page.
“Haircuts are the last thing on my list of priorities right now,” Henson admitted. “I thank the police department. It’s just an amazing thing that they’re doing!”
Deputy Police Chief Tony Ponds said the “Cuts for Christmas” idea was brought up by Chief Bob Haley just a few short weeks ago.
“Our goal is for everyone who is in need to get a haircut and style so they will feel good about Christmas,” Ponds explained.
Within the first three hours, approximately 30 cuts had already been performed.
“Everyone has been appreciative,” he noted. “I like seeing the little ones get their hair cut. When they see it, they smile.”
Haley said throughout the pandemic and related lock down, getting a haircut was becoming a “very big deal” for a lot of people.
“Even when they were locked down, people knew they needed a haircut but salons couldn’t get them in or were not open. It’s just kind of an offset of that,” the chief said. “This is something we (police department) can give back to the community. It also gives many young people in our community the opportunity to give back too.
For eight hours, stylists Elisha Smith and Chrissy Murphy Charles, as well as barbers Angelo “Bubba” Coulter and Bernard Harlin, kept their scissors busy clipping and their shavers buzzing. Women, men and children were the benefactors of their generosity.
Smith, who owns a home salon, said she participated in the Cuts for Christmas event because she likes to give back to others.
“I needed to get on the good list,” she said with a smile. “It didn’t cost me anything to do this and it warms my heart.”
Charles works at Salon Moxie in Claremore and has a home salon in Wagoner.
“I grew up in this small town. With all the sad and all the bad this year, I wanted to do something for people,” Charles said about participating. “I think everyone’s happy. When they walk out, they’re smiling.”
Coulter said he has been cutting hair nearly all of his life and was glad to have another way to give back to the community.
Harlin said it was rewarding to help out and experience the blessings that came from doing so.
The participating stylists each received plaques of appreciation donated by The Locker Room in Wagoner and they were provided meals by Russ Restaurant.