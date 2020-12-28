Just a little off the top: Wagoner stylists, barbers give free cuts for Christmas

“Our goal is for everyone who is in need to get a haircut and style so they will feel good about Christmas,” Ponds explained.

Within the first three hours, approximately 30 cuts had already been performed.

“Everyone has been appreciative,” he noted. “I like seeing the little ones get their hair cut. When they see it, they smile.”

Haley said throughout the pandemic and related lock down, getting a haircut was becoming a “very big deal” for a lot of people.

“Even when they were locked down, people knew they needed a haircut but salons couldn’t get them in or were not open. It’s just kind of an offset of that,” the chief said. “This is something we (police department) can give back to the community. It also gives many young people in our community the opportunity to give back too.

For eight hours, stylists Elisha Smith and Chrissy Murphy Charles, as well as barbers Angelo “Bubba” Coulter and Bernard Harlin, kept their scissors busy clipping and their shavers buzzing. Women, men and children were the benefactors of their generosity.

Smith, who owns a home salon, said she participated in the Cuts for Christmas event because she likes to give back to others.