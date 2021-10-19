 Skip to main content
Jury duty scams targeting Wagoner County residents
 Justin Ayer

Some Wagoner County residents are getting calls saying a warrant has been issued for their arrest because they've failed to attend their scheduled jury duty date. 

It’s a scam, according to Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott on Tuesday.

“Make no mistake about it. This is a scam. It’s an on-going scam we deal with every year,” Elliott said.

Sheriff Elliott did not deny the fact that jury trials are occurring this time of year, and many subpoenas have been sent out to Wagoner County residents to serve as jurors.

According to Sheriff Elliott, a typical scam phone call would go something like this: “Hello. You’ve failed to honor your subpoena and a warrant has been issued for your arrest.”

Then, the scammer will tell residents that they can take care of the warrant immediately as long as they give out some form of personal financial information, he said. Examples include bank account numbers, credit card numbers, a Green Dot card, or possibly a payout.

“They will try to guarantee you, once you pay them the money, you won’t be arrested for not honoring the jury subpoena,” Elliott said. “That is a scam. Do not give them any personal information.”

Sheriff Elliott encourages anyone that receives a similar call to contact local law enforcement.

news@wagonercountyat.com

Tags

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

