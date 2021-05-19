John Legend to headline televised Tulsa Race Massacre commemorative event May 31

John Legend, the 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and activist, will be in Tulsa later this month to headline a nationally televised event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, event organizers announced Friday.
Remember & Rise, a Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission event, is set for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, at ONEOK Field, with Legend leading the formal program from 4-6 p.m.
Following Legend, who will speak and perform, musical performances will continue.
At 10:30 p.m., a candlelight vigil will be held on the streets of the Greenwood District to commemorate the beginning of the Race Massacre.
“People all over the world are going to be tuning in, joining together with us in this moment as we honor the lives that were lost and also those of the survivors and their descendants. It’s going to be phenomenal,” said Phil Armstrong, centennial commission project director. “It’s all hands on deck to make this happen.”
Additional speakers and performers will be announced throughout the month of May.
Legend, in addition to his multiple Grammys, holds an Emmy, an Oscar and a Tony, making him the first African-American male, and one of only 15 artists, to earn a place in the prestigious “EGOT Club,” as recipients of all four awards are called collectively.
“When we sat back and asked ourselves who could really elevate this, who could take it to the next level, John Legend was obviously a great fit,” Armstrong said, adding that Legend combines artistic gifts with “a proven track record” as a voice for civil rights.
He said Legend also crosses all kinds of demographic lines as an artist, appealing to diverse groups, races and generations.
“He really has worldwide appeal,” Armstrong said. “Having him involved ensures a global audience will learn the history of what occurred here 100 years ago.”
ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave., will open at noon on May 31, with local artists and speakers to appear throughout the afternoon.
COVID precautions will be observed.
That includes masks, which will be required for all attendees due to limited social distancing capability.
A temperature screening will be required for entrance at the gate.
Officials said event capacity will allow for 6,000 attendees.
Additional requirements will be detailed on the commission website at tulsa2021.org.
Attendees are advised to expect street closures. More information about available parking, rideshare drop-off locations and available shuttles will be announced on the website.
Armstrong said he believes that Remember & Rise, along with other planned events, will help make for a centennial that nobody forgets.
“Pockets of our country are still so divided,” he said. “But I truly believe when we look back in five, 10, 20 years, people are going to see that something began to change in the U.S. in 2021, and that it was Tulsa that started moving the needle.”
Remember & Rise schedule, May 31:
Noon - Gates open
4-6 p.m. - Formal program with John Legend
6-8 p.m. - Post-event concert
9 p.m. - Candle distribution begins, corner of Greenwood and Archer
10:30 p.m. - Candlelight vigil
Admission:
Tickets are required but are free. They will be available starting Friday, May 21. Registration to secure tickets will be offered online through tulsa2021.org. Event capacity is 6,000.