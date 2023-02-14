Jessica Hardcastle gained just enough votes (50.64%) to be elected to the Wagoner School Board seat No. 3 during Tuesday's election.
Hardcastle got 118 votes to runner-up David Johnson's 82 from voters in the 11 precincts.
Amanda Alsip got 33 votes even though she withdrew from the race some two weeks ago.
John Ferguson
John Ferguson is the editor of the Wagoner County American Tribune.
