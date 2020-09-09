 Skip to main content
Jackpot draws exhiitors

Dozens of livestock exhibitors from across the state were in Coweta Aug. 27-29 to show their animals for cash prizes at the Wagoner County Fair Livestock Jackpot.

The competition featured youth, teens and adults - many of whom travel the jackpot circuit in an effort to hone their skills before the careful eye of judges.

However, a number of participants from Coweta, Wagoner and Porter were among those taking part in the event.

Results of the competition are not available.

