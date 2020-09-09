Jackpot draws exhiitors

FFA Alumni and 2020 Coweta graduates Addie Hansen, left, and Rustin Smith, take part in the Wagoner County Fair Livestock Jackpot held Aug. 29 at the Wagoner County Fairgrounds.
All eyes are on the the judge as he makes his way through the arena judging lambs at the 2020 Wagoner County Fair Livestock Jackpot in Coweta.
They've been showing cattle for years in the livestock arena, and on Saturday, Aug. 29, Mia Schauffler, Jaxton Edwards and Logan McKinney showcased their prize animals at the Wagoner County Fair Livestock Jackpot.
Kaylee Herriman with the Midway FFA chapter, center, was among the many lamb exhibitors participating in the 2020 Wagoner County Fair Livestock Jackpot held Friday, Aug. 28 at the Wagoenr County Fairgrounds in Coweta.
Brittney Conner of Coweta proudly parades her cattle entry in the show ring at the Wagoner County Fair Livestock Jackpot in late August.
Wagoner educator Stephanie Rexwinkle, center left, and Bayley Roberts, center right, work their lambs in the show ring at the Wagoner County Fair Livestock Jackpot on Friday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Dozens of livestock exhibitors from across the state were in Coweta Aug. 27-29 to show their animals for cash prizes at the Wagoner County Fair Livestock Jackpot.
The competition featured youth, teens and adults - many of whom travel the jackpot circuit in an effort to hone their skills before the careful eye of judges.
However, a number of participants from Coweta, Wagoner and Porter were among those taking part in the event.
Results of the competition are not available.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!