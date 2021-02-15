Introducing Wagoner's senior 4-H, FFA members

Wagoner FFA has four seniors among its ranks this year.
Name: McKenna BlairParents: Allyson & Kevin Richmond, The late Mitchell Blair
Years in 4-H/FFA: I have been a member of 4-H for 8 years and an FFA member for 5 years.
SAE Project: I started showing cattle and goats when I was 9-years-old and have continued to show them through my years of showing. This year I decided to add to the showstring and show a lamb and pig as well.
FFA Awards and Achievements: I have been an officer for the Wagoner FFA Chapter the past three years, consisting of reporter in 2018-2019, secretary in 2019-2020, and this year as the chapter president. Through my time in FFA I have been awarded the Star Greenhand, Diversified Livestock, Creed Speaking and Agriscience I.
Extracurricular Activities: I am very active in the Student Council as the former junior class vice-president and current executive historian. We participate in numerous local community service activities throughout the year. I have played volleyball since 7th grade and have been a boys basketball trainer for the past 4 years. This year I was awarded the Athlete of the Month by VYPE Magazine as well as voted Hometown Hero.
What does the FFA program mean to you? To me the FFA program means having a family that is always there to push you to achieve your goals. The FFA is where I have learned most of my leadership skills and have grown to be a role model to others. The friendships and memories you make in the blue jacket will always have an impact on your life.
Future Plans: After High School, I plan to continue my education and go to Oklahoma State University to pursue a double major in Agriculture Communications and Agricultural Education.
Name: Reagan
FulkParents: Duane and Jennifer Fulk
Years in 4-H/FFA: 2 years in FFA and 3 years in 4-H
SAE Project: showing Market Wether Goats
FFA Awards and Achievements: Greenhand degree, Chapter degree, and FFA State degree. Graduating as salutatorian of my senior class.
Extracurricular Activities: Yearbook, Mu-Alpha-Theta, National Honors Society, 4-H.
What does the FFA program mean to you? I have learned many leadership skills that I will continue to use throughout my lifetime. I have made many long lasting friendships through livestock showing and FFA events across the state. I would encourage any kid that is interested in FFA to definitely join for all the opportunities that it has to offer.
Future Plans: I have been accepted to the University of Arkansas and plan on pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing. I would like to further my education by becoming a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
Name: Shyann
HammonsParents: Roger and Holly Duncan
Years in 4-H/FFA: 9 years together
SAE Project: Goats
FFA Awards and Achievements: Greenhand, Chapter FFA degree
Extracurricular Activities: Community service, Web design
What does the FFA program mean to you? It means hard work and dedication. It’s sleepless nights preparing for the show the next day. It’s making friends from all over. It is an unexplainable bond that you automatically share with anyone that wears the blue corduroy jacket. It’s the tears and laughter that you share along the way. It’s the family you never thought you needed.
Future Plans: To attend Connors State College and major in graphic design. After graduation, I’d start working for a graphic design business and hopefully after a few years open my own graphic design business. Then marry the man of my dreams and start a family and have two kids, a girl and a boy. Live on a farm and raise goats. If none of this works out I’ll be the princess my dad has always told me I am!
Name: Kaci
MurrayParents: Brandon and Misty Murray
Years in 4-H/FFA: 6 years
SAE Project: showing goats
FFA Awards and Achievements: Discovery degree, Greenhand degree, Chapter degree, and State degree. I have had a lot of other great accomplishments in and out of the showring!
Extracurricular Activities: I show goats, play softball, and on top of that I have a job at the local Walmart.
What does the FFA program mean to you? This program has done a lot for me as a person. It has helped me grow through my successes and failures. It has taught me hard work and dedication. It has shown me how to become a great leader even if you aren’t necessarily in the spotlight to do so. It has taught me to work even harder when people are not looking and it’s also made me more competitive as a person and want to be successful, which I feel like as a person is something good to have.
Future Plans: My future plans are to attend college and pursue a career in nursing.