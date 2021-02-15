Introducing Wagoner's senior 4-H, FFA members

What does the FFA program mean to you? This program has done a lot for me as a person. It has helped me grow through my successes and failures. It has taught me hard work and dedication. It has shown me how to become a great leader even if you aren’t necessarily in the spotlight to do so. It has taught me to work even harder when people are not looking and it’s also made me more competitive as a person and want to be successful, which I feel like as a person is something good to have.