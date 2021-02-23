Introducing Coweta's 4-H, FFA senior exhibitors

What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? The community of FFA to me is friends that turned to family and nights that run into mornings. The organization as a whole is all about people coming together to help one another out of the goodness of their heart and their want to see others succeed and be the best they can be. To us, it’s not just a hobby. It is lifelong connections, family and skills you can’t obtain anywhere else.