Introducing Coweta's 4-H, FFA senior exhibitors

Coweta 4-H and FFA have 17 seniors among its ranks this year and 12 submitted responses as of press time. Not all seniors submitted photos.
Name: Tyler DavisParents: Howard and Kelley Davis, Kimberly Byington
Years in 4-H/FFA: 4 years in FFA and 4 years in 4-H
SAE Project: My SAE Project is showing cattle.
4-H and/or FFA Awards and Achievements: The highest salesman for T&D Meats my freshman year and Top 5 Blue and Gold Sausage salesman my sophomore, junior and senior year. I was also 4th Highest individual at the State CDE Food Science & Technology competition and 3rd Highest team in the state for the Food, Science & Technology CDE Competition, as well as 6th Highest individual at the Tulsa Stockyards Cattle Grading
Extracurricular Activities: I currently work at the Coweta Co-Op six days a week and I am currently a member of Coweta Crosspoint Show Team and Coweta Crosspoint Youth Group.
What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? FFA isn’t just your typical high school class you
take in high school as a blow off class. FFA to me stands for Family, Friends and Accomplishments. I have learned and accomplished so much in FFA, more than I would have ever learned in four years of regular high school. I highly recommend any newcomers to try out FFA and/or 4-H.
Future Plans: I plan on graduating high school and going to college and either becoming a game warden or a veterinarian.
Name: Rhilee Denton
Parents: Fallon Withers and Zachary Denton
Years in 4-H/FFA: 2 years in 4-H and 2 years in FFA
SAE Project: Swine
Extracurricular Activities: Varsity softball
What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? The program means a lot to me. It teaches you responsibility, money management, time management and many other things that go along with raising an animal.
Future Plans: My future plan is to go to college to obtain my registered nursing degree.
Name: Lindy HanerParents: Ryan and Tammy Haner
Years in 4-H/FFA: 4 years
SAE Project: Swine
FFA and/or 4H Awards and Achievements: Green Hand and Chapter FFA degree
What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? Coweta FFA means a lot to me. This program has taught me so many valuable lessons, like how to be responsible, independent and how to care for something other than myself. It has prepared me for the next chapter in my life and I am forever grateful.
Future Plans: I am continuing my education at The University of Tulsa with plans to major in Nursing.
Name: Lindsey Nicole KilgoreParents: Marty and Joi Kilgore
Years in 4-H/FFA: 4 years in FFA, 5 years in 4-H
SAE Project: Pigs and goats
FFA and/or 4H Awards and Achievements: During my time in FFA, as well as 4-H, I have won multiple awards from CDE contests and livestock showing.
Extracurricular Activities: Barrel racing
What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? FFA means everything to me. It’s all I know. It has
helped me grow into the young woman I want to be. It has taught me more than I could have ever imagined, not only about agriculture, but myself.
Future Plans: I plan on going to the University of Oklahoma and majoring in pediatrics. From there I will become a successful pediatrician and have a big ranch where I will live happily with my husband and kids.
Name: Brent KrumsiekParents: Donnie and Richelle Krumsiek
Years in 4-H/FFA: 4 years in FFA
SAE Project: Swine livestock project
FFA and/or 4H Awards and Achievements: Regional Champion Opening Ceremonies Team, Greenhand and Chapter FFA degree recipient
Extracurricular Activities: Football
What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? It means being able to take responsibility for projects and put effort in to better yourself and better your project while making good friends and memories along the way.
Future Plans: I plan on attending Oklahoma State University to study a degree in Political Science and then enroll at the University of Tulsa for law school and after graduation open my own firm to practice law.
Name: Chad LawsonParents: Steven and Shari Lawson
Years in 4-H/FFA: 2 years in 4-H and 4 years in FFA
SAE Project: I show pigs. I have five this year for FFA and 4-H.
Awards and Achievements: Greenhand Degree, Chapter Degree and I will be getting my Stat Degree this year. I have also placed well in many cattle grading contests.
What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? OK FFA is like a big family. I have met so many new friends from all over the state and made new connections because of FFA.
Future Plans: When I graduate, I plan on going to work for my dad at the family business and eventually taking it over.
Name: Jaylynn PeckParents: Justin and Julia Peck
Years in 4-H/FFA: 11 years
SAE Project: Sheep
FFA and/or 4H Awards and Achievements: Won Grand Champion Sheep all four years of my high school career at our local show.
Extracurricular Activities: Varsity volleyball
What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? FFA means a lot to me. If it wasn’t for FFA I would not be the person I am today.
Future Plans: I am planning on attending Northeastern State University to get my basics, then get a degree in the medical field at an undecided university.
Name: Sierra ShipmanParents: Amber and Nathan Shipman
Years in 4-H/FFA: 4 years in FFA, 9 years in 4-H
SAE Project: I show calves and a pig.
FFA and/or 4H Awards and Achievements: Multiple cattle grading awards, multiple placings and buckles at horse shows, many banners and ribbons with calves and sheep, as well as many placings in poultry contests.
Extracurricular Activities: Crosspoint Youth
What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? FFA and 4-H mean family. Throughout both programs, I have created many friends, some that have even turned into family.
Future Plans: I plan on going to college and becoming a nurse, although that might change.
Name: Rebel ShultzParents: Chris and Jennifer Shultz
Years in 4-H/FFA: 3 years total; 1 in FFA and 2 in 4-H
SAE Project: Swine
Extracurricular Activities: I am a part of Crosspoint Baptist Church Youth Group
What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? The community of FFA to me is friends that turned to family and nights that run into mornings. The organization as a whole is all about people coming together to help one another out of the goodness of their heart and their want to see others succeed and be the best they can be. To us, it’s not just a hobby. It is lifelong connections, family and skills you can’t obtain anywhere else.
Future Plans: Attend college to pursue a degree in pediatric oncology nursing
Name: Rusty TreatParents: Billie Smith, Matt Arnold, Randy Treat, Judy Treat
Years in 4-H/FFA: 4 years
SAE Project: I have shown swine for four years.
Extracurricular Activities: I am part of Wagoner County Emergency Management.
What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? What FFA and 4-H mean to me is my FFA family means more than anything. It is also showing my swine with my sisters, going to cattle grading and state conventions with my FFA family.
Future Plans: My future plan is to hit the pipeline for a couple years then join law enforcement and ranch the rest of my life.
Name: Coltin TurnerParents: Jeremy and Stephene Turner
Years in 4-H/FFA: I was in 4-H for six years and then in FFA for my last four years.
SAE Project: My SAE experience was in cattle grading and CDEs.
4-H and/or FFA Awards and Achievements: My 4-H awards are Breed Champion and Chi Breed Champion, Breed Champion Overall and Grand Champion Intermediate Showmanship at OYE in 2017. For FFA, I received my Greenhand Degree.
Extracurricular Activities: My extracurricular activities are spending time with my friends and going to the lake.
What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? FFA to me means there is a bright future for the young world today. The opportunities of leadership and real world skills are endless. The FFA is an organization founded upon leadership, high quality work and high quality students. It means for the future, more kids will have opportunities to succeed in the real world.
Future Plans: My future plans after graduation are to go to Connors State or Oklahoma State University to get my associates degree in AG business then try to go into construction.
Name: Melanie ZeimetParents: Jeremy Zeimet and Jenny Cash
Years in 4-H/FFA: 2 years in 4-H
SAE Project: I show swine.
Extracurricular Activities: I also play soccer for Coweta High School.
What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? What 4-H means to me is people coming together and being supportive and helping each other out to become the best they can be.
Future Plans: My future plans are to travel as much as I can this summer and then go to college in the fall.