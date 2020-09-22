Interior wall of Main Street building has history glued to it

A sort of time capsule was discovered last week in one of the old Main Street building that survived fires or should we say re-discovered?
It seems during a cleanup, water repair and mold elimination at 123 S. Main Street, a remarkable historic timeline was unearthed.
Caleb Fogleman could hardly hold back his enthusiasm when he exclaimed, “I did!” to the question of who was first to discover a wall full of old newspaper clippings varnished to the north wall on the second floor.
Now, the unbelievable part of the “wall paper” has it ranged in time from 1908 to about the late 1960s.
There was a story about Mickey Mantle moving to play left field for the New York Yankees four years before his retirement. There was another item about some guy in Germany named Adolf Hitler trying to take over the Reichswehr in 1934.
The news clippings, old ads for a gallon of ice cream for $1 and even a cancelled check receipt don the interior walls. The newspapers represented are the Tulsa World, a Dallas newspaper and others that could not be identified.
Young Caleb Fogleman didn’t realize when he took credit that the past news stories were exposed for the first time in 2007, according to Stacy Showman, whose father, Jerry, owned the building.
“I tried to talk dad into keeping it (the unusual newspaper wall paper) and put sheet rock on it,” Stacy said.
Stacy was Jerry’s business partner on many projects.
The fate of the newsprint appears dire as workers gave an indication that it probably would be tossed during this fix up.
“Dad was a realtor, builder and into construction,” Stacy added. “In 2008, dad went all out on the Main Street building. And, up until the fire, the building was in perfect shape.
The recent fires of the last three years damaged one side of the building and part of the roof. The water problem was something they did not foresee.
“We are trying to get dried out,” Stay added. “Dad said he had $325,000 into it, but I don’t know if that is the retail value or actual (money) put in.”
Unfortunately, the building’s insurance had not been fully paid within the 12 month period when the fire happened. Getting a settlement was not in the cards.
The family is still deciding on what to do with the historic Wagoner building. They may sell. It’s just not sure.
“Back in 1908, it was a salon downstairs with boarding rooms upstairs,” Stacy described. “The newspapers could have been added in the 1940s and 1960s during big remodels in Wagoner.”
If the building could only tell us all the things that happened there or on the Main Street it faced, it would be a fascinating story.
“It needs some love and attention,” Stacy concluded.
