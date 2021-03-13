Insurance Agent David Winton welcomed into Coweta Chamber of Commerce with ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting held Thursday, March 11 in Broken Arrow welcomed David Winton, insurance agent with Country Financial – Michael Tillman Agency, into membership with the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. The agency office is located at 1615 S. Eucalyptus Ave., Suite 209.

Winton has worked in the insurance profession since January of 2020 and joined the Michael Tillman Agency four months ago.

The Coweta resident spent most of his life working in accounting and management before choosing a career change that allows him to help people and increase their knowledge base.

Country Financial is a national company that has been in business since 1925. The company started with life insurance policies and is now an AM Best Top 5 Group.

Winton said his emphasis is on commercial insurance, including property, commercial autos, worker’s compensation, liability and equipment insurance.

“Anything related to a business, we can insure, whether you own the building or rent it,” he noted. “We can protect you and the investment of the individual so if an accident does occur, they do not lose everything.”