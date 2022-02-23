Inmate found with marijuana on mail at Wagoner County Jail

Wagoner County detention officers were conducting routine cell searches in the Wagoner County Detention Center when they found marijuana on a piece of mail in an inmate's cell using ultraviolet lights.

Detention officers had previously received training from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on advanced search techniques for scanning mail, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office. In particular, some substances can appear invisible on paper on incoming and outgoing mail.

The unknown substance — at the time — was tested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and the results determined that the spray substance was a marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmate was Riley J. Marrs of Wagoner, OK. He was charged with Possession of Drug Contraband by an inmate and is currently being held in the Wagoner County Detention Center on a 10,000 bond and Hold for the State of Oklahoma (DOC).

“The detention officers at the Wagoner County Detention Center are committed to controlling all contraband from possession of inmates,” said Wagoner County Jail Administrator Ryan Russell. “The detention officers at the Wagoner County Detention Center are committed to controlling all contraband from possession of inmates. We will continue to provide a safe environment for the incarcerated individuals of Wagoner County. I am proud of my detention officer’s commitment for the safety and security of the jail”.