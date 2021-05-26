Inhofe, Arkansas senators push to get interstate designation for stretch of U.S. 412

The interstate designation is needed to keep up with the growth of the area.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Arkansas Department of Transportation will have to fully upgrade the corridor to interstate standards, said Tim Gatz, ODOT director, and Lorie Tudor, ADT director, in a letter to Inhofe.

Both support the move, the letter said.

A significant portion of the route was designed and built to interstate standards, the letter said.

The proposal would connect three key interstate freight corridors in the heartland: Interstate 35, Interstate 44 and Interstate 49, the letter said.

“The existing US-412 route directly serves major inland ports, including the Tulsa Ports of Catoosa and Inola and Oakley’s Port 33 on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System,” the letter said. “An interstate designation on this route also improves access to the Tulsa International Airport and Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, and will improve supply chain connectivity for major retail and industrial employers in the region, including Walmart, and numerous energy and aerospace companies.”

Terri Angier, an Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokeswoman, said the project has been talked about for a number of years.