Informational meetings complete; One for Coweta sales tax vote on the ballot Sept. 14

Coweta residents will have the opportunity to vote on a one-cent sales tax aimed at creating a source of revenue to improve roads, drainage, parks and the city’s public safety complex.
Early voting is Thursday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 10 at the Wagoner County Election Board on 208 N. Lee Ave., in Wagoner. Everyone else has the option to vote in their designated polling location in Coweta from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sept. 14.
Roger Kolman, city manager of Coweta, hosted three informational meetings about the ‘One for Coweta’ sales tax. The first two were in-person on July 29 and August 19 at the Coweta Fire Department — a complex that would gain improvement from the tax increase — and Coweta Central Elementary. The third was on Sept. 2, online. Although there were times it was hard to hear the audio due to technical difficulties, residents were able to ask Kolman questions in the comment section.
One for Coweta funds can only be used in the ways specified by the voters – meaning they will be dedicated fully to the key areas already identified by the Coweta City Council. If approved, this sales tax measure will provide a dedicated fund for necessary improvements to existing city infrastructure, according to the One for Coweta website.
-Some of the improvements include:
-Creating additional lanes and adding shoulders to existing roads in Coweta
-Updating Coweta Sports Park to improve overall usability and accessibility
-Expanding and renovating Coweta’s existing Public Safety facility
-Building a new fire station in the northern part of Coweta
-Conducting a Master Drainage study to identify areas and methods of improvement to storm water drainage and retention
More specific information on the projects can be found on oneforcoweta.com.
In the most, recent informational meeting online, Kolman stressed the fact that cities and towns in Oklahoma are primarily funded thorough sales tax revenue, not property taxes. Coweta is no different. It’s a giant ball of operating expenses, including public works and public safety.
In order to fund more capital projects as Coweta grows, Kolman said they could either do an ad valorem tax (property) to a general obligation bond issue that would obligate all property owners within the taxing district to pay for the costs of that infrastructure. It's limited to just the people that own property, which means of course, people that don't own property in Coweta city limits won't have to chip in.
So Kolman think it’s best to go down the more popular, Oklahoma route. Anyone that comes to shop in Coweta will have a one cent increase on all purchases. It will fund — what city officials are calling — necessary projects due to growth. Everyone shopping in Coweta — and using the roads in Coweta — will funds the projects, not just property owners.
Residents can find where they can vote on okvoterportal.okelections.us.