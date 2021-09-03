Informational meetings complete; One for Coweta sales tax vote on the ballot Sept. 14

Coweta residents will have the opportunity to vote on a one-cent sales tax aimed at creating a source of revenue to improve roads, drainage, parks and the city’s public safety complex.

Early voting is Thursday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 10 at the Wagoner County Election Board on 208 N. Lee Ave., in Wagoner. Everyone else has the option to vote in their designated polling location in Coweta from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Roger Kolman, city manager of Coweta, hosted three informational meetings about the ‘One for Coweta’ sales tax. The first two were in-person on July 29 and August 19 at the Coweta Fire Department — a complex that would gain improvement from the tax increase — and Coweta Central Elementary. The third was on Sept. 2, online. Although there were times it was hard to hear the audio due to technical difficulties, residents were able to ask Kolman questions in the comment section.