Indian Capital Technology Center reveals plans for campus in Coweta

Indian Capital Technology Center in Muskogee has provided educational opportunities for teens and adults in Wagoner, Coweta, Porter and Okay for years. Soon, there will be a campus in Wagoner County to make classes and training even more accessible to local residents.
On Jan. 4, ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec gave Coweta city council members a look at preliminary drawings of the campus that will be constructed on the city’s east side along Highway 51. The property is west of the Koweta Indian Health Center.
“This will be a five building structure to begin with but we anticipate this campus will grow as the city grows,” Pivec said. “I’m excited about Coweta, it will be the next Jenks, Owasso or Bixby. There are great things to come as we’ve seen along Highway 51. The growth is a testament to your leadership.”
“When we look at our growth from ad valorem and population, our largest growth is in Coweta and Tahlequah. We are excited about things to come,” he continued. “As soon as we get confirmation that the sewer line is going in regardless of grant or other method, we will release our civil engineer (onto the project.)
ITCT’s Coweta campus will be a multi-purpose facility in excess of 6,000 square feet that is usable by the community. While educational use will override community use, Pivcc said it can be utilized by the chamber, local vendors and businesses who may need space.
The superintendent said ICTC has some programs in line to be successful when the facility opens.
“We are looking at two health care programs in this area. It’s a tremendous market and you can’t go wrong. It will be great for wages, families and to change people’s lives,” Pivec said. “Health careers is a general education program that leads to a solid foundation for other programs like nursing, physical therapy and more. We are also looking at an IT program. In the current environment, IT is not going away, it’s getting bigger and better.”
Other programs being considered are cosmetology, welding and plumbing.
“Cosmetology is an entrepreneurial-type program with high interest and a high success rate. There is a lot of opportunity in the Tulsa metro area,” Pivec noted. “Welding has been added to all of four campuses because it is so successful. People graduate after high school and work pipeline, at power plants and utility plants. Earning six figures is not uncommon.
“Plumbing is also a tremendous opportunity. There is only one other program in Oklahoma and it’s in the Oklahoma City area. It’s a home run and we’ll have to communicate that with students.”
Pivec said students from Coweta, Wagoner, Porter and Haskell schools will all come to the Coweta campus. However, if they seek a program that is not offered in Coweta, they can go to Muskogee.
“We are really excited to be here and thank you (council) for your leadership to make this happen!” he concluded.