Indian Capital Technology Center reveals plans for campus in Coweta

Indian Capital Technology Center in Muskogee has provided educational opportunities for teens and adults in Wagoner, Coweta, Porter and Okay for years. Soon, there will be a campus in Wagoner County to make classes and training even more accessible to local residents.

On Jan. 4, ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec gave Coweta city council members a look at preliminary drawings of the campus that will be constructed on the city’s east side along Highway 51. The property is west of the Koweta Indian Health Center.

“This will be a five building structure to begin with but we anticipate this campus will grow as the city grows,” Pivec said. “I’m excited about Coweta, it will be the next Jenks, Owasso or Bixby. There are great things to come as we’ve seen along Highway 51. The growth is a testament to your leadership.”

“When we look at our growth from ad valorem and population, our largest growth is in Coweta and Tahlequah. We are excited about things to come,” he continued. “As soon as we get confirmation that the sewer line is going in regardless of grant or other method, we will release our civil engineer (onto the project.)