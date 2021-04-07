Incumbents win most Wagoner County municipal seats in April 6 election

In Porter, Whitney Littlefield and Clifford Marshall Jr. won against Wayne Collins and Sharon Payne to fill two, four-year trustee positions. Bradah Littlefield, Ryan Moore won against Steve Dickey and Sammy Joe Hendrix to fill two, two-year unexpired trustee positions. Positions do not require a majority vote, but will be decided by the top two receiving the most votes.

Porter Town Clerk and Treasurer Shirley Liles Herring did not draw a challenger and will complete another four-year term.

A total of 35 candidates filed for municipal office positions in Coweta, Wagoner, Okay and Porter.

Only one school board election took place on April 6.

Tamera R. Belvin defeated Alish Phelps for Seat 1 on the Wagoner Board of Education. Tresa Petre currently holds the position, but did not file for re-election.

Ryan Fankhauser will retain his seat for a second term with the Coweta Board of Education, while Nick Davis will begin his third term with the Okay School Board as president.

In Porter, there were no candidates for Seat 1 and the board will appoint a new member in April. That individual will serve until the next election in 2022.