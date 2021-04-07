Incumbents win most Wagoner County municipal seats in April 6 election

Incumbents won most local races in municipal elections in Wagoner County following voting on April 6.
In Coweta, Ward 3 incumbent Shorty Chance defeated challenger Maureen Stegge, while Ward 4 incumbent Logan Brown also won against challenger Kyle Gilbert. At-Large incumbent Randy Woodward also won over Sonia Mullis. All positions are four-year terms.
In Wagoner, Patrick Sampson won Ward 1 over incumbent Marvin Stanley and challengers Eric Lemley, Michael Scroggins.
In Ward 2, incumbent Phillip Sullivan defeated challengers Teresa Potts and Gayla Wright. Ward 4 incumbent Steven Rhoden also won over challenger Kevin Higginbottom.
Ward 3 incumbent Larry Abernathy had no challengers and will remain in his position.
All Ward positions are two-year terms.
Wagoner Treasurer Donna Jones drew no challengers and will remain in her position for another four-year term.
In Okay, Kala King and Chris Randell won against Bradley A. Matthews, Wesley Hardy, Joseph Ashley and Billy Sims to fill two, four-year trustee positions.
Incumbents Angelia Lemons and Dale W. Stephenson defeated challenger Barb Hill to fill two, two-year unexpired trustee positions. Positions did not require a majority vote, but will be decided by the top two receiving the most votes.
In Porter, Whitney Littlefield and Clifford Marshall Jr. won against Wayne Collins and Sharon Payne to fill two, four-year trustee positions. Bradah Littlefield, Ryan Moore won against Steve Dickey and Sammy Joe Hendrix to fill two, two-year unexpired trustee positions. Positions do not require a majority vote, but will be decided by the top two receiving the most votes.
Porter Town Clerk and Treasurer Shirley Liles Herring did not draw a challenger and will complete another four-year term.
A total of 35 candidates filed for municipal office positions in Coweta, Wagoner, Okay and Porter.
Only one school board election took place on April 6.
Tamera R. Belvin defeated Alish Phelps for Seat 1 on the Wagoner Board of Education. Tresa Petre currently holds the position, but did not file for re-election.
Ryan Fankhauser will retain his seat for a second term with the Coweta Board of Education, while Nick Davis will begin his third term with the Okay School Board as president.
In Porter, there were no candidates for Seat 1 and the board will appoint a new member in April. That individual will serve until the next election in 2022.
Porter Superintendent Charles McMahan said incumbent Brian Jones chose not to seek re-election after serving on the board for more than 20 years.