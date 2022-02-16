 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In and out in an hour, Coweta Express Laundry Center joins chamber
0 Comments

In and out in an hour, Coweta Express Laundry Center joins chamber

Coweta Express Laundry Center

Coweta Express Laundry Center staff with their family and chamber members for an official ribbon cutting on Feb. 15

 Justin Ayer

If you can be in the door and out the door in less than an hour, Coweta Express Laundry Center said they have done their job.

Coweta Express Laundry Center, across from Walmart on OK-51, opened in the beginning of 2022, and they are officially members of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. They had their official ribbon cutting with their family and chamber members on Feb. 15.

“We are truly looking forward to providing a good service to the community,” they said over cookies and conversation on Tuesday.

Coweta Express Laundry Center provides an array of washers and dryers, including washers that take up to 18 loads of laundry. All of it, they said, can be done in about an hour.

All new customers will be provided a card, similar to a credit or debit card, if they choose to do Coweta Express’ services. Funds can be loaded on to the card and be used for washers, dryers, and even the vending machinates. The card does not have an expiration on it.

There are even some occasional perks if a customer puts $20.00 or more on the card, the owners said. Prices range anywhere from $3.50 per load to $14.00.

Interestingly enough, Coweta Express Laundry Center also utilizes DoorDash. Customers can call in if they’d like a driver drop off their laundry, or it can be scheduled for a pickup.

news@wagonercountyat.com

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

