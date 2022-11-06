ICTC honors Muskogee District Teachers of the Year

MUSKOGEE -- Indian Capital Technology Center (ICTC) hosted the Muskogee District Teachers of the Year Recognition Luncheon in the Perry Conference Center on Oct. 26 honoring the 2021-22 teachers of the year throughout the ICTC-Muskogee service area.

This event is hosted each year to honor teachers of the year from all partner schools in the ICTC district. Teachers and administrators are treated to a catered meal. A short program follows the meal where the teachers of the year receive a certificate of achievement, legislative citation, and a gift of appreciation from the ICTC district.

This year’s honorees at the ICTC-Muskogee recognition luncheon included: Professor Heather Lester-Connors State College; Lisa Peddy-Checotah; Ron Sturgeon-Coweta; Felicia Wallace-Fort Gibson; Marilyn James; Gore- Tammy Stone; Hilldale-Brandy Phillips; ICTC-Kerri Wolf and Donna Simmons; Jennifer Schuler-Muskogee; Whitney Gamble-Oklahoma School for the Blind; Carrie Hutson, Oktaha; Julie Allison, Porter; Cindy Shry-Warner Elementary; Heather Ellis-Warner Middle School and Debbie Howdeshell-Warner High School.

ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec said, “On behalf of Indian Capital Technology Center, I want to congratulate these outstanding educators for the great jobs they are doing to teach our students in Muskogee and the surrounding areas. What they are doing in the classrooms today will have a lasting impact on the lives of many of their students. We appreciate them very much."