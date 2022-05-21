ICTC breaks ground for Wagoner County campus

Indian Capital Technology Center Board of Education members, Superintendent Tony Pivec, Wagoner County and Coweta city officials broke ground Friday afternoon for the new Indian Capital Technology Center Wagoner County campus. Their focus is on meeting the growing demands of the Coweta, Wagoner, Porter, Haskell and surrounding areas.

The location of the campus is near the Wagoner-Coweta exit of the Muskogee Turnpike. It not far from Coweta High School on OK- 51.

Superintendent Pivec said the growing Wagoner County communities make the new location an obvious, perfect fit. Plus, he noticed a fair amount of students from Coweta and Wagoner High School attend ICTC campuses across the state in the past.

“We look at where technology centers are located and there is not one in Wagoner County,” Pivec said. “Plus — given the growth in Coweta and other Wagoner County communities, it makes sense.”

ICTC plans to open six initial programs, including Health Careers Certification, Practical Nursing, Automotive Service Technology, Cosmetology, Welding, and Plumbing. There will also be a Student Services and Administration Building, Bus Barn, and Multipurpose Center for the community to use.

Dirt work is currently being done for the addition of four more programs in the future. Once they’re, built, Pivec said they will survey which programs to add in that fit the market place.

“These programs will consist of high value and better wages for students in the future,” Pivec said. “What we’re doing today will impact generations to come.”

The idea to come to Wagoner County stemmed about three years ago. COVID-19 put a damper on things, and slowed down production, Pivec said. However, it did give them adequate time to fine tune architectural designs.

They’re hopeful the Wagoner County ICTC location will be constructed and operating in 12-18 months, given the current rising cost of materials and potential setbacks. Costs are up roughly 30 percent right now, Pivec said.

ICTC is a public setting school environment, serving high school juniors, seniors and adult students. Their motto is “training the workforce for tomorrow.”

