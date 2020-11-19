Hustle for the Buckle jackpot planned in Coweta

The Coweta 4-H and FFA Booster Club will host the inaugural Hustle for the Buckle Jackpot Series December 10-12 at the Wagoner County Fairgrounds in Coweta and all area livestock exhibitors are invited to participate.

Thursday (sheep and goats) and Friday (hogs) events begin at 6 p.m. and Saturday (cattle) activities begin at 9 a.m.

“This will be a blow and show event with a guest speaker 30 minutes before each show provided by CrossPoint Baptist Church,” organizers say. “We will also have a short showmanship clinic an hour before each show for those who may be first-time exhibitors or would just like a few pointers.”

Buckles will be awarded for grand and reserve grand honors in each species and for junior and senior showmanship winners. Banners will be given for breed and reserve breed honors.

Entry fee is $20 per head. Health papers will be checked at the gate and registration papers are required for heifers.

To pre-register or for more information, go to https://forms.gle/UXDXGNGwDGOrmphF7.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.