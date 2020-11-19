 Skip to main content
Hustle for the Buckle jackpot planned in Coweta

Hustle for the Buckle jackpot planned in Coweta

Hustle for the Buckle

Area livestock exhibitors wishing to hone their skills in the show ring are invited to participate in the Hustle for the Buckle Jackpot Series scheduled Dec. 10-12 in Coweta.

 CHRISTY WHEELAND, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

The Coweta 4-H and FFA Booster Club will host the inaugural Hustle for the Buckle Jackpot Series December 10-12 at the Wagoner County Fairgrounds in Coweta and all area livestock exhibitors are invited to participate.

Thursday (sheep and goats) and Friday (hogs) events begin at 6 p.m. and Saturday (cattle) activities begin at 9 a.m.

“This will be a blow and show event with a guest speaker 30 minutes before each show provided by CrossPoint Baptist Church,” organizers say. “We will also have a short showmanship clinic an hour before each show for those who may be first-time exhibitors or would just like a few pointers.”

Buckles will be awarded for grand and reserve grand honors in each species and for junior and senior showmanship winners. Banners will be given for breed and reserve breed honors.

Entry fee is $20 per head. Health papers will be checked at the gate and registration papers are required for heifers.

To pre-register or for more information, go to https://forms.gle/UXDXGNGwDGOrmphF7.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

