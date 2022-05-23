 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husted returns to lead Porter Consolidated Schools

Husted

Husted with his family

 Courtesy: Porter Consolidated Schools

Kelly Husted, a familiar face to the football team, has officially been named the new superintendent of Porter Consolidated Schools for the upcoming school year.

Husted is not a stranger to Porter. He was a football coach and physical education team 14 years ago, and now he is making a return to lead the district. Husted is married, and has two sons, Jett and Jax.

Needless to say, Husted and his family are beyond excited to be pirates again.

“Porter Consolidated has always been special to me and after 14 years being away, I’m excited to return,” Husted said. “A big thank you to the Board of Education for trusting me to lead this district into the future. Get ready Pirate Nation! It’s about to do down!!”

District staff responded by saying they look forward to his leadership and working with him.

