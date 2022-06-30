Hunter shines in primaries for Associate District Judge

With over 60 % of the votes for Wagoner County Associate District Judge after Tuesday’s primary elections, some may say McAlester native Rebecca Hunter hit a home run right out of the ballpark. In fact, she’s seen quite a few of those watching her only son play competitive baseball for a travel team.

Winning — it’s clearly in the family.

Her opponents, Steve Money and Eric Jordan, finished with about 24 and 15 % of the votes according to the Oklahoma State Election Board, respectively. The race comes after the announced retirement of the Honorable Judge Dennis Shook.

Like many folks in Oklahoma on Tuesday night, Hunter said she was glued to the screen waiting as the results came in, and before she knew it, the numbers were clear. The lead was hers for the taking.

“We were just so excited and honored to have the support of the county and win the primary,” Hunter told the Wagoner County American-Tribune two days later.

Hunter, however, has not been a Wagoner County gal her life. She was born in McAlester, and grew up in Krebs. Her son, now grown, had a strong desire to show animals, so they packed their bags and moved to prime real estate for 4-H and FFA: the Porter area, of course.

As her son was achieving success showing animals, she too, was doing big things in the law field. In a blink of an eye, Hunter Law Office, PLLC was formed in the heart of Coweta’s Broadway District. Her background consists of nearly 20 years of civil law, including probate, guardianship, family law, real estate and litigation.

In Hunter’s words,” I’ve done everything from adoption to zoning!”

Her resume is extensive, having received a Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma, and worked a plethora of law firms ranging from solo practice to over 50 attorneys. She’s been a city prosecutor, and is a member of numerous organizations including the Oklahoma State Bar and various County Bar Associations. She written published governmental pieces, and likes to stay active in Coweta’s Downtown Activities Committee. And that’s not even scratching the surface.

Since her move up north to Wagoner County, she’s never looked back. In fact, now she’s just trying to do everything in her power to give back. It’s why she put her name in the hat.

“I just felt the need to utilize my knowledge and skills in the law to further help members of our county,” Hunter said. “Wagoner County has a great group of individuals here. Everyone is supportive and they come together as a community. I love the small town feel and supportive nature of everyone.”

Hunter will soon be joining The Honorable Doug Kirkley and The Honorable John David Luton at the Wagoner County Courthouse.

