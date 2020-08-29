Hulbert police pursuit ends with collision in Wagoner

A police pursuit that originated in Hulbert Friday afternoon ended on U.S. Highway 69 in Wagoner when the driver running from authorities hit a vehicle in front of Taco Bueno.

Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe said Kealyona Bullard, 24, of Skiatook was westbound on Highway 51 when she was clocked doing 48 miles per hour in a 30-mile per hour school zone. At the time, school was just letting out.

When authorities tried to pull her over, she turned down the wrong road and then headed back toward Wagoner. Rowe said she drove at speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.

“The way she was acting, we didn’t know what was going on. The car had a Tennessee tag and that’s why we didn’t call off the pursuit,” the chief explained.

Bullard took Highway 51 into Wagoner, turned south onto Highway 16 and back west onto S.E. 15th Street (Prestolite Road). When she got to U.S. Highway 69, she turned back to the north.

Rowe said she blew through the Highway 69 intersection going north but ran into traffic which slowed her down.

“She was barely out of the (north) city limits when she did a U-turn and came back into Wagoner,” the Hulbert chief said. “She went through the Taco Bueno parking lot and when she came out, she struck a car that was stopped with traffic. That driver was not injured.”

Bullard was arrested on complaints of felony eluding, kidnapping, endangering another while attempting to elude, driving under suspension, failure to stop at stop sign, possession of paraphernalia, left of center, passing in a non-passing zone, speeding 110 miles per hour-over, transporting open container (wine) and causing an accident while eluding.