Huge turnout expected for 2021 Coweta Fall Festival, new chamber director at the helm

Wheeland knows a thing or two about bringing the community together from her over three decades of work at the newspaper. There are plenty of similarities with the two gigs, especially when it pertains to interacting with community. Except now, if she hears a police cruiser zoom by on South Broadway St., she isn’t immediately calling dispatch or following emergency services to the scene.

“The 24/7 news cycle never ended. I kind of enjoy having a weekend where I can do other things that I wasn’t able to do because I gave my all to the paper,” she said.

Don’t be fooled. She still puts in plenty of long hours at the chamber — and her 120 %, work-ethic did not go out the wayside.

Knowing the fall festival is the largest event in Coweta to draw outsiders in at one time, Wheeland said she is excited to jump right back in to the excitement. And the excitement is brewing — considering this is the first time since her tenure in 1988, the Coweta Football Team has a bye week during the festival. That means there’s a strong chance for record-breaking attendance, Friday, September 17.

Fall festival activities include a pageant Thursday, September 16, with Little Miss Fall Festival, Junior Miss Fall Festival and Miss Fall Festival. There will also be live entertainment from 5:15 p.m.- 6 p.m.