Huge turnout expected for 2021 Coweta Fall Festival, new chamber director at the helm

Coweta Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christy Wheeland is all hands on deck preparing for the 46th, Coweta Fall Festival in Coweta’s Downtown Broadway District.
With COVID-19 prompting the festival to cancel in-person activities in 2020, Wheeland said the community is ready to get ‘back in the saddle’ again.
“People just want normalcy - and now all of a sudden, we need to watch our COVID numbers again,” she said. “We’re keeping a close eye on the numbers but we’re moving full steam ahead.”
Wheeland would be the first to tell folks that the fall festival has been the premier event to attend in Coweta for decades. She knows firsthand that it’s often an event where families and classmates get together for reunions.
Avid readers of the Wagoner County American Tribune, and former Coweta American may remember Wheeland as its long-time news editor. Wheeland promoted Coweta, Wagoner, Porter and Okay in the local newspapers since 1988. In late January 2021, she joined the Coweta Chamber of Commerce as its new Executive Director and hit the ground running.
Her first months on the job consisted of organizing a Coweta Chamber of Commerce banquet and golf tournament. Now she is in the midst of planning the biggest event on her agenda — the Coweta Fall Festival.
Wheeland knows a thing or two about bringing the community together from her over three decades of work at the newspaper. There are plenty of similarities with the two gigs, especially when it pertains to interacting with community. Except now, if she hears a police cruiser zoom by on South Broadway St., she isn’t immediately calling dispatch or following emergency services to the scene.
“The 24/7 news cycle never ended. I kind of enjoy having a weekend where I can do other things that I wasn’t able to do because I gave my all to the paper,” she said.
Don’t be fooled. She still puts in plenty of long hours at the chamber — and her 120 %, work-ethic did not go out the wayside.
Knowing the fall festival is the largest event in Coweta to draw outsiders in at one time, Wheeland said she is excited to jump right back in to the excitement. And the excitement is brewing — considering this is the first time since her tenure in 1988, the Coweta Football Team has a bye week during the festival. That means there’s a strong chance for record-breaking attendance, Friday, September 17.
Fall festival activities include a pageant Thursday, September 16, with Little Miss Fall Festival, Junior Miss Fall Festival and Miss Fall Festival. There will also be live entertainment from 5:15 p.m.- 6 p.m.
On Friday, September 17, the Coweta Special Athletes organization has their annual, desert auction to raise money for athletes to compete at Oklahoma Special Olympics events throughout the year. They too, lost out from not being able to host the auction last year because of COVID -19, Wheeland said. There will also be plenty of live entertainment throughout the night.
On Saturday, September 18, there will be a parade lineup that starts at 8 a.m., followed by the parade at 9 a.m. It will be the same parade route as 2019, going from Pecan Street to Bristow Avenue, Bristow Avenue to Chestnut Street, and Chestnut Street back to Donald P. Sloat Junior High School. There will also be a goldfish scramble, following the parade at 10 a.m. By 10:30 a.m., the award-winning, Coweta Jazz Band will perform on the stage, followed by Scars of Salvation from 11:45 a.m. -12:45 p.m.
There will also be plenty of kid games and live music in the afternoon.
Once 5:30 p.m. rolls along, the festivals, famous Coweta Band Pie Auction will start. According to the Bands of Coweta website, it is the largest fundraiser for the band program by the Band Booster Club, held at the fall festival every year.
“I’ve never seen a place where in 90 minutes, a group can make anywhere from $15,000-$25,000,” Wheeland said.
Then there is a Coweta’s Got Talent competition at 7:30 p.m., which in previous years, was dubbed as the biggest crowd-drawer on the stage at one time during the festival. The festival will conclude with an open-mic session on the stage.
More festival information will be posted by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce at a later date.
“This community is so excited because we didn’t have a fall festival last year,” Wheeland said. “It truly is the ultimate event for Coweta.”