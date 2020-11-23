How do you cook a turkey? Let a child instruct you!

- Anniston

Go out side to get a turkey. Tell The turkey its go bys. Kill The turkey and rip all The skin off and put the turkey in the oven :10 mins But if the timer gos off check the turkey. Salt + peper the turkey. Put it on the table. Wate for compney to arrive. Set table with fork + spoon + knife (drawn out) + plates. Get seted at the table. Dig in to the scrumshes turkey!! Eat so much that you are to big to set down.

- Paisley

First buy a one pound turkey and your ingreadents. Then take chopped up Oinons, carrots and cellary and put them under the turkey. Set the oven to 325 degrees but let the oven heat up. After a minut or two put the turkey in for three hours then take it out and enjoy!

- Joseph

If you don’t have money. Get a gun or mack one then shoot a trky. Then you mack a camp fier. And prek of the fethers of the trky. then get a stik and poot the trky on the stik and poot it oever the campfire. Then you get to eta it! If you have muny. Get a ckdd trky frum the stor and cook it in a uvin for _?_ minits then you taek it out and let it cool then you are dun.

- Abby Akehurst