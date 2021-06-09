Home work: Advice, experiences on working at home

Bad! But as I said above, I’m able to exercise more to keep off the pandemic weight, although, I do tend to use Door Dash a lot more.

Sammye Walton

Senior IT Manager, Delivery & Innovation, Cherokee Nation Businesses

How has working from home affected your work routine?

My routine has not changed that much. I worked remote for many years prior to joining CNB, so I learned that keeping a routine is important. I get up at the same time and make sure I am “camera ready” by 8:30 a.m. My only struggle is cutting off work at the end of the day. We have a lot going on, I am passionate about our mission and I often get into a flow that is hard to break. When I was in the office, we had visual cues that told us “it’s time to pack up and go home.”

What’s your best advice for people who have found themselves working from home?