Holiday prompts trash service changes next week in Coweta

City of Coweta

The upcoming Christmas holiday will mean changes to trash service provided by the City of Coweta.

Officials with the Coweta Public Works Authority say residential service normally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 24 will be rescheduled and moved up to Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Residential and commercial service normally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 25 will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Customers are reminded to place their trash at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day to ensure pickup.

For more information, contact Coweta Public Works at 918-486-8073.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

