Holiday displays bring cheer to Wagoner

Everywhere one looks around Wagoner these days, Christmas décor lends holiday cheer to the atmosphere.

Kenneth Peters, who oversees the holiday decoration program for the City of Wagoner, said 81 lighted displays can be found throughout the community. The newest displays were purchased with $25,000 in private donations made to the project just this year.

Wagoner residents and visitors are encouraged to check them out across town, perhaps patronize the businesses and help make the community a holiday destination for travelers.

Peters applauded all those who have purchased displays, and extended appreciation to the Wagoner FFA Chapter for helping set up the snowflakes along street poles.

“The FFA members also helped us bring the musical display downtown. That’s a lot of pieces, they came to work,” he noted.

Holiday display locations

Wagoner Lumber, Kevin Grover Buick GMC, Charlie’s Chicken, Burger King, Braum’s, Walmart, Derrial and Frances Moore residence on 69 North, Juan’s Mexican Restaurant, Taco Bueno, Wagoner Community Hospital, Lakeside Dental, Simple Simon’s Pizza, Son’s Drive In, Wagoner Nutrition Center, Hefner’s on West Cherokee and Redbud Physical Therapy.

Others include Wagoner Fire Station, Dunbar Park, Wagoner Quick Lube, Lopez Grill, Wagoner Count Farm Bureau, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Owl Drug & Gift House, Cornerstone Community Church, Action Heat & Air, Mayes County Propane Company, Good Neighbor Realty and the Larry and Ginger Brixley residence.

Also, Wagoner Auto Parts – NAPA, Budget Wrecker and Recycling, Wagoner Train Depot Lot, Farmer’s Produce Lot, Semore Park, West Cherokee (over the street), Old Wagoner Lumber Co. lot, Wagoner City Public Library, American Bank, Harris Building, Wagoner County Abstract and Wagoner County Abstract Closing Office.

In addition, Wagoner County American-Tribune, Wagoner’s Flowers and Gifts, Wood’s Bail Bonds, Oklahoma Graphx, Bonnie’s Flowers, McFarland’s Law Office, Wagoner City Police Department, BancFirst, First United Methodist Church, St. James Episcopal Church, United States Post Office, Wagoner City Offices, Rose Shanahan residence on Church Street, the City Lot at Church and Main and Center Furniture.

Other locations are Main Street and S.E. 3rd, Wagoner F.I.C.I.T. Junction, Hefley Park, Atlas Land Office and A.J. Jones, Smokin’ Sisters on South Main, GRDA/City of Wagoner Light Show, Wagoner County Courthouse, Carnegie Library, East Cherokee (over the street), Sam and Mel’s Boat Shop, Church of God and Lancaster Custom Cycles.

Also, Wagoner Armory, Wagoner Community Building, Wagoner Beverage, Wagoner Public Works, Russ Restaurant, the Rudy and Karissa Bruce residence, Anthony Wagoner residence, Senator Kim David and Monica Medley, Las Fuentes, Unarco, Chief Liquor, Wagoner Creek Smoke Shop, Wagoner County District 2 and Brighter Futures.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

