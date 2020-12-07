Holiday displays bring cheer to Wagoner

Everywhere one looks around Wagoner these days, Christmas décor lends holiday cheer to the atmosphere.

Kenneth Peters, who oversees the holiday decoration program for the City of Wagoner, said 81 lighted displays can be found throughout the community. The newest displays were purchased with $25,000 in private donations made to the project just this year.

Wagoner residents and visitors are encouraged to check them out across town, perhaps patronize the businesses and help make the community a holiday destination for travelers.

Peters applauded all those who have purchased displays, and extended appreciation to the Wagoner FFA Chapter for helping set up the snowflakes along street poles.

“The FFA members also helped us bring the musical display downtown. That’s a lot of pieces, they came to work,” he noted.

