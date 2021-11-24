Historic blacksmith shop purchased, becoming restaurant in Wagoner

70-year-old Dicky Gross, or Eldridge Gross as very few knew him, has fond memories of working at his father’s blacksmith shop as a young man.

“Oh boy — I remember it being hot in the summertime and freezing cold in the winter,” Gross said.

When it was super cold, Gross remembers crews going to the back room to work as best as they could by the gas stove to keep warm.

His father was Dick Gross, and the man he bought it from in 1972, was J.B Harris, his grandfather. It was known as the Gilmore Blacksmith shop, but when ‘Grandpa’ bought it, it was changed to the Harris Blacksmith shop. Although anyone in Wagoner at the time would typically refer it to as, “the Gilmore.”

The Gilmore, in the middle of Downtown Wagoner on Cherokee Street, was where you went to fix stuff. It was a booming business, in the mindset of Gross. In fact, it was one of at least three busy blacksmiths in the city.

The Gilmore family ran the blacksmith prior to Grandpa Harris, and before that it was owned by a man named D.L Thom. By this point, we are going back to the early 1920’s. However, Gross is certain the blacksmith shop was built in 1896 — before Oklahoma was even brought into statehood!