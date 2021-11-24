Historic blacksmith shop purchased, becoming restaurant in Wagoner

70-year-old Dicky Gross, or Eldridge Gross as very few knew him, has fond memories of working at his father’s blacksmith shop as a young man.
“Oh boy — I remember it being hot in the summertime and freezing cold in the winter,” Gross said.
When it was super cold, Gross remembers crews going to the back room to work as best as they could by the gas stove to keep warm.
His father was Dick Gross, and the man he bought it from in 1972, was J.B Harris, his grandfather. It was known as the Gilmore Blacksmith shop, but when ‘Grandpa’ bought it, it was changed to the Harris Blacksmith shop. Although anyone in Wagoner at the time would typically refer it to as, “the Gilmore.”
The Gilmore, in the middle of Downtown Wagoner on Cherokee Street, was where you went to fix stuff. It was a booming business, in the mindset of Gross. In fact, it was one of at least three busy blacksmiths in the city.
The Gilmore family ran the blacksmith prior to Grandpa Harris, and before that it was owned by a man named D.L Thom. By this point, we are going back to the early 1920’s. However, Gross is certain the blacksmith shop was built in 1896 — before Oklahoma was even brought into statehood!
Gross said the building was two stories at first — in the heydays of the late 1800’s — and the second story was a buggy shop. However, somehow, someway, the second floor of the buggy shop caught on fire in the late 1920’s, and the second floor tuned out to be a goner. The owners let the second story be a thing of the past at that point, and decided to just roof over it.
“It was one of the main businesses in Wagoner at one time,” Gross said. Every farmer and rancher, everybody, came there to get stuff fixed.”
But by the time Dicky took over in 1986, he could only describe the use of blacksmiths as a throwaway society.
“Instead of getting something fixed, people threw it away and bought something new,” Gross said.
It simply was the end of an era. Gross had the shop for about a year, but decided he couldn’t make a living out of it anymore. He needed to continue his steady work as a linemen for the electric company.
Now, the blacksmith shop has entered a different era. Gina Brooks bought the property in November 2021 after being vacant and on the market for a number of years. She wants to keep the blacksmith theme alive and well, and make it a restaurant.
“We’re thinking a nice, rustic looking restaurant,” Brooks said. “I really like the wood on the building and the history behind it. We found it and bought it.”
Drive by the blacksmith shop now, and you will most likely see crews tearing down the exterior of the blacksmith shop. It’s what the City of Wagoner is telling them to do, she said. Brooks is planning on keeping the original wood and metal that did not burn in the fire to be used for the restaurant.
“It’s going to be a long process,” she said. “We’ll have to hire engineers and an architect. It will be an upper class place looking like a blacksmith shop with a rustic feel.”
As of now, the name will be Forge Bar & Grill. It makes sense. Gross said there were two forges in the blacksmith shop. There was one in the front and one in the back.
Gross remembers operating the forges like it was yesterday working for his grandpa and father. When Harris, his grandpa, bought the blacksmith from Mr. Gilmore in 1957, Dicky was six-years-old. As soon as he was old enough, Dicky worked there every summer.
In fact, there’s one object in particular Dicky wishes he can still keep working for his grandpa, and then his father — and that’s the door to the office where they wrote down names and numbers they know they needed to run a successful blacksmith business.
As it turns out, Dicky ended up buying the shop from his father in 1986 after he got sick, with the famous office door included. However, the lucrative times of blacksmithing were coming to an end.
Dicky has the blacksmith shop for about a year before he called it quits and sold it off. He couldn’t make a living out of it, although it was his original intention. He ended up selling it to a man by the name of Stephen Pelt.
“Sometimes you just have to do what you have to do,” Gross said. Plus he wasn’t too keen about city staff making him keep the lawn manicured to a tee while he had a full time job as a linemen, he added.
Despite the inadequacies Gross had later in life with the blacksmith shop, he’s happy to see a family buy the historic shop and turn it into something productive while embracing its rich history.
Dicky is certain his grandfather’s blacksmith shop was the last remaining successful operation in Wagoner, out of three shops. He’ll never forget the one cylinder, natural gas motor that sat in back of the shop that powered all of the equipment before there was electricity.
“We really want to use the original wood and metal that was from the blacksmith shop,” Brooks said. “Our vision is to keep it just like the way it was. It’s not the easiest place to build, but it’s a great spot.”