Highway to be renamed in honor of local hero, Lt. Eugene Smith

In November, a portion of State Highway 51B in Porter will be renamed in honor of one of Wagoner County’s law enforcement heroes, Lt. Eugene Smith.

Officially signed by the governor on May 28, Senate Bill 624 celebrates the lives of several of the state’s great sons and daughters. Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, was one of the authors of the bill and was proud to recognize Lt. Smith’s dedication and service.

“Lt. Smith was a true American and Oklahoma hero, who served in law enforcement in various capacities throughout Wagoner County for more than 20 years,” David said. “His courage and dedication to protecting others and upholding the laws of our great state will never be forgotten. This highway will forever serve as a reminder of his tremendous service as well as help express our state’s gratitude to him and his family.”

The “Lieutenant Eugene Smith Memorial Highway” will begin half a mile west and end half a mile east of Porter.

Smith worked with the sheriff’s department, the Wagoner Police Department and the Porter Police Department. At the time of his death, he was the lieutenant overseeing Wagoner County Courthouse security under the sheriff’s administration.

Smith’s children, Eugene, Mathew and Billie Smith attended the ceremonial signing, as well as Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott and former deputy Doug Grammar. Several of Smith’s grandchildren and other family members were also present for the signing. The bill was co-authored by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman and Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow.