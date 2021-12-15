 Skip to main content
Highway 51 Tackle joins Wagoner Chamber: ‘Let us be your pro shop’
Hwy 51 Tackle

Owners Casey and Megan McCartney stand with their family and chamber members for their official membership photo.

 Courtesy: Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

Highway 51 Tackle, on 401 E. Cherokee St. in Wagoner, are officially members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Owners Casey and Megan McCartney have a clear vision. They want to be the premier tackle shop for the competitive angler’s needs.

“If the pros endorse it, we want to be your avenue to get it,” they said.

The shop, just a few miles away from Fort Gibson Lake, has plenty of stock in “the latest and greatest lures, tackle, rods and reels, to apparel and accessories.”

The McCartney’s said they have partnered with some of the leading distributors in the market, including Bandit, Smithwick, XZone and more.

You can also shop with them online at hwy51tackle.com.

news@wagonercountyat.com

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

