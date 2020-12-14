Highway 51 congestion expected north of Coweta Wednesday through Friday

The U.S. Marine Corps will hold its annual Toys for Tots drive Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 16-18 at the Broken Arrow Reserve Center just outside of the Coweta city limits.

Officials with the City of Coweta remind there will be a significant increase in traffic on those days in the areas of Highway 51 and 111th Street So. and 111th Street S. and 273rd E. Ave.

There will be barricades placed along Highway 51 at 101st St. S., 257th E. Ave., 104th St. S. and 105th St. S.

According to a city announcement, toy drive participants will be lined up at the front gate of the Broken Arrow Reserve Center. The traffic will be lined up to the east on 101st Street back to 273rd E. Ave. and then south to 111th St.

“Regular traffic traveling north on 273rd E. Ave. or west on 101st St. will be impossible as cars will be stopped on the roadway waiting for their turn to enter the Reserve Center,” cited Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak. “If you normally use these streets and have the option of another route, please take it to help reduce congestion.”

“If you are a family coming to pick up toys, please ensure your car is in good working order, have a full tank of gas, have some water or snacks with you and some patience,” she continued. “This program is so valuable for so many families, but it takes time to process everyone. We ask everyone to avoid the area during pick-up days if you can and to have patience if you cannot.”

