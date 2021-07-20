High lake levels postpone Billy Parker Lucky 13 Bass Tournament to August 21

The 21st annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Bass Tournament has been postponed to August 21 due to high water levels at Fort Gibson lake, according to the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce.

Executive Director Kristen Mallett said the Army Corps of Engineers were forced to block the ramp needed for the tournament along Taylor's Ferry North Recreation Area, in Wagoner.

“That’s the only ramp that works for us with the amount of boats that we have. Some of our guys are really sad, but most of them don’t care. They just want to fish it no matter what,” Mallett said.

Some anglers were coming out of state for the tournament, including Florida, New Mexico, Missouri and Arkansas. That is one reason why Mallett said organizers called the tournament off so early.

“They told us the lake is supposed to crest on Wednesday – its highest point. Still, there would be no way it would be usable for us,” she said.

All paid entries will be rolled over to the new date, according to Mallett. Anyone that registered and can’t attend August 21 is asked to contact the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce for a refund.

