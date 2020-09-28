Heroic act by Wagoner County deputy applauded by Oklahoma National Guard

Watkins said he had met the elderly woman in Toppers about a month before the fire. She told the deputy her late husband was a retired police officer from Chicago.

When the fire call came in between 4:30-5 a.m. and he saw her house was also on fire, the deputy never thought twice about entering the structure.

“My dad (Darrell Watkins) is a firefighter, my step-dad (James McMahan) is a firefighter and I grew up around it,” he noted. “I kind of knew what to do and just went in.”

Deputy Watkins stood proudly as the Oklahoma Star of Valor was pinned upon his uniform. There to witness the occasion with the entire military unit were his wife and children, Ashley, Jammie and Ethan, his mom and step-dad, Rose and James McMahan, his dad, Darrell Watkins and his little sister, Brekka.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott spoke briefly about the honoree’s actions and his service with the sheriff’s office.

“Every member of the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office would like to share how proud we are of Deputy Watkins for his service to his country and his heroic actions in saving a citizen,” Elliott said.

Deputy Watkins began his military career in August of 2007 when he enlisted while still attending Wagoner High School.