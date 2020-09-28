Heroic act by Wagoner County deputy applauded by Oklahoma National Guard

On a winter night in February, Deputy Darren Watkins was on duty with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office when he was dispatched to a structure fire at a vacant home in the Toppers area.
When he arrived on scene, he observed the neighboring residence had caught on fire as well. Knowing the second home was not vacant, he ran into the burning structure to wake up an elderly female who lived there and rescued her from the home.
He was also able to rescue two dogs from the structure.
Those actions have been applauded by the Oklahoma National Guard. Major General Michael C. Thompson presented Deputy Watkins with the Oklahoma Star of Valor in a special Joint Task Force ceremony held Saturday, Sept. 19.
The Star of Valor is the highest award one can receive from the Oklahoma National Guard. It is awarded to an individual who performs an act of heroism involving voluntary risk of life or limb designed to protect the life of another person under conditions other than those of conflict with an armed enemy.
Watkins serves with the 2120th Engineer Company in the Oklahoma National Guard.
“It was kind of shocking – pretty cool,” Watkins said of receiving the award. “I feel like it’s an honor that someone took the time to think I deserved it.”
Watkins said he had met the elderly woman in Toppers about a month before the fire. She told the deputy her late husband was a retired police officer from Chicago.
When the fire call came in between 4:30-5 a.m. and he saw her house was also on fire, the deputy never thought twice about entering the structure.
“My dad (Darrell Watkins) is a firefighter, my step-dad (James McMahan) is a firefighter and I grew up around it,” he noted. “I kind of knew what to do and just went in.”
Deputy Watkins stood proudly as the Oklahoma Star of Valor was pinned upon his uniform. There to witness the occasion with the entire military unit were his wife and children, Ashley, Jammie and Ethan, his mom and step-dad, Rose and James McMahan, his dad, Darrell Watkins and his little sister, Brekka.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott spoke briefly about the honoree’s actions and his service with the sheriff’s office.
“Every member of the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office would like to share how proud we are of Deputy Watkins for his service to his country and his heroic actions in saving a citizen,” Elliott said.
Deputy Watkins began his military career in August of 2007 when he enlisted while still attending Wagoner High School.
He was deployed to Afghanistan and completed two campaigns in 2011 and 2012. Upon returning home, he began working for the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer.
He was promoted to field deputy in January of 2014 and in November of 2017, he was promoted to K-9 deputy, working with Bane.
