Heritage Intermediate classrooms end 2021 with creative projects
Fraction Pizzerias

Some classrooms were transformed into "Fraction Pizzerias."

 Courtesy: Coweta Public Schools

Heritage Intermediate Grace Center teachers are getting creative with how they are teaching students real-world connections in the classroom.

Mrs. Angie Raunikar and Mrs. Hannah Rodriguez, fourth grade teachers, are teaching students how they can relate mathematics in real life situations.

Mrs. Angie Raunikar and Mrs. Hannah Rodriguez

Mrs. Angie Raunikar and Mrs. Hannah Rodriguez, fourth grade teachers, are dressed as pizza chefs and ready to teach their students about fractions. 

Some examples of the projects include transforming their classrooms into “Fraction Pizzerias,” where students constructed their own pizzas, using fractions.

Fractions and pizza

Students put the toppings together using fractions.

Delores Bailey, Heritage Intermediate Grade Center’s Principal, said students are eager to ease into learning new mathematical fraction concepts and make real connections that are relevant to their life.

“These students are developing their mathematical process skills,” Bailey said. “They get plenty of opportunities to enrich their skills.”

Mathematical process skills include reasoning, communication, problem-solving and analytical thinking.

Mrs. Cox’s self-contained classroom also did a fun project, where students got to “visit” seven different countries and learn about their holiday traditions in each one. Each student made a suitcase and passport, as well. All of their study materials went inside the suitcases.

“It was a super fun project and we hope to build on it in the years to come,” Bailey said.

