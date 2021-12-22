Heritage Intermediate classrooms end 2021 with creative projects

Heritage Intermediate Grace Center teachers are getting creative with how they are teaching students real-world connections in the classroom.

Mrs. Angie Raunikar and Mrs. Hannah Rodriguez, fourth grade teachers, are teaching students how they can relate mathematics in real life situations.

Some examples of the projects include transforming their classrooms into “Fraction Pizzerias,” where students constructed their own pizzas, using fractions.

Delores Bailey, Heritage Intermediate Grade Center’s Principal, said students are eager to ease into learning new mathematical fraction concepts and make real connections that are relevant to their life.

“These students are developing their mathematical process skills,” Bailey said. “They get plenty of opportunities to enrich their skills.”

Mathematical process skills include reasoning, communication, problem-solving and analytical thinking.