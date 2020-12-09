Help under pressure: Underwood applauded for his leadership in emergencies

Underwood said thanks to CARES Act money, Wagoner County is prepared with large quantities of PPE for the next wave of COVID-19 that is expected to hit this winter.

Additional operations for WCEM, among others, include search, rescue and/or recovery operations. Those kicked into high gear earlier this year when the body of a missing child who fell into Mingo Creek in Tulsa was found in Wagoner County.

Dealing with difficult situations is an everyday occurrence for Underwood. Nonetheless, he gives 100 percent effort to every task he does to make sure roughly 80,000 people living in Wagoner County are safe.

“Sometimes I feel like I need to be cloned so I can be at multiple places at one time. It can be very busy,” he admitted. “The reward is knowing I can help people get their lives back on track and help them as much as possible.”

Underwood said it has been very stressful to still be dealing with flooding issues and corona at the same time. He reminded that WCEM staff and volunteers must stay healthy so they can do what they do for the county.

So what is Underwood looking forward to about 2021?

“Getting back to normal and getting over coronavirus,” he said.

That could very well be the wish of everyone in Wagoner County.

