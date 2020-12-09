Help under pressure: Underwood applauded for his leadership in emergencies

Stressful. Busy. Mass chaos. Rewarding. These are words used by Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood to describe his job of overseeing emergency operations in one of the fastest growing counties in Oklahoma.
Underwood has been involved in emergency service operations for a quarter of a century, through Wagoner EMS, the Coweta Fire Department, Stone Bluff Fire Department, Wagoner County Emergency Management (WCEM) and EMSA. He has served as WCEM director since May of 2011.
In his position, he oversees responses to all large disasters that affect the county and its citizens outside of normal everyday emergencies. This includes bringing resources into the county to assist with flooding, tornadoes, ice storms and, in 2020, viruses.
For his tireless efforts to serve others in a time of crisis, Underwood has been selected as the Wagoner County American-Tribune’s Person of the Year.
Underwood said the largest widespread disaster to hit Wagoner County during his tenure was the 2019 flooding.
“Flooding covered from county lien to county line with lots of damage and lots of rescues,” he said. “We have one of the main swiftwater and search and rescue operations in the county and we were out on rescues 24 hours a day, seven days a week until it was over.
“Then there were the long hours of doing damage assessments, paperwork, getting everyone organized and bringing different agencies in to help our citizens.”
Flood waters caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage to roads, infrastructure, individual homes, railroads and emergency vehicles. In fact, Wagoner County was still involved in the FEMA operational side of 2019 flooding until October of this year.
If that were not enough, along came coronavirus in March of 2020.
Underwood has been responsible for obtaining and dispersing personal protective equipment (PPE) to Wagoner County school systems, fire departments, emergency medical services, police departments, the sheriff’s office, the election board office and courthouse.
He also oversees the process of making 1,100 gallons of disinfectant per day to keep public facilities sanitized to ward off COVID-19.
When Coweta Manor had an outbreak of the virus back in the spring, Underwood helped set the facility up with a chemical and disinfecting program.
He said WCEM volunteers have helped with the disinfectant process countywide.
“We deal with the (virus) numbers a lot every day,” he noted. “We monitor them and calculate to see where we’re going and what our next plan is from there.”
During this same time, Wagoner County became a regional distribution center for PPE.
Hundreds upon thousands of items from gloves, masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, gowns and Tyvex suits came in from March to September and were funneled through the local command center for distribution to 27 counties north of I-40 and east of I-35.
Underwood said thanks to CARES Act money, Wagoner County is prepared with large quantities of PPE for the next wave of COVID-19 that is expected to hit this winter.
Additional operations for WCEM, among others, include search, rescue and/or recovery operations. Those kicked into high gear earlier this year when the body of a missing child who fell into Mingo Creek in Tulsa was found in Wagoner County.
Dealing with difficult situations is an everyday occurrence for Underwood. Nonetheless, he gives 100 percent effort to every task he does to make sure roughly 80,000 people living in Wagoner County are safe.
“Sometimes I feel like I need to be cloned so I can be at multiple places at one time. It can be very busy,” he admitted. “The reward is knowing I can help people get their lives back on track and help them as much as possible.”
Underwood said it has been very stressful to still be dealing with flooding issues and corona at the same time. He reminded that WCEM staff and volunteers must stay healthy so they can do what they do for the county.
So what is Underwood looking forward to about 2021?
“Getting back to normal and getting over coronavirus,” he said.
That could very well be the wish of everyone in Wagoner County.
