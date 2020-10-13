 Skip to main content
Help offered for seniors raising children

News Brief

More and more often, senior citizens are raising child relatives who are under the age of 18. At some point, the elder family member could simply use some help.

The EODD Area Agency on Aging’s Caregiver Program offers respite vouchers to seniors who are raising children. Vouchers for a six-month period total $300 and funds can be used to hire someone of their choosing to give them a much-needed break.

To learn more, call Social Services Specialist Alysa Kinnell at at 918-682-7891 or the Senior Info-Line 1-800-211-2116.

