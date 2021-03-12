Help In Crisis, Inc. accepting new and gently used towel donations

The Coweta Chamber of Commerce and the Wagoner County American-Tribune are accepting donations of bath towels and other personal hygiene necessities for our friends at Help in Crisis, Inc.

Since 1980, Help in Crisis, Inc. has provided safety, shelter and supplies to battered women and their children as they attempt to transition to a healthy home environment free from abuse.

The organization assists approximately 300 women and 300 children each year.

The shelter is currently at capacity and in immediate need of new or gently used bath towels.

Donations can be made at the Coweta Chamber of Commerce office at 115 S. Broadway in Coweta or at the Wagoner County American-Tribune office located at 221 E. Cherokee in Wagoner during business hours.

The Wagoner County American-Tribune thanks former editor Christy Wheeland for her coordination efforts on this project.