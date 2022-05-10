Health Dept. explains services at Wagoner Rotary: ‘We do more than Covid’

Taylor Thompson, with the Oklahoma State Dept. of Health District 4, visited the Wagoner Rotary Club’s weekly meeting to speak about the services they provide that many in Wagoner County don’t know are available.

There are two health departments in Wagoner County. One is in Wagoner on 212 N. Pierce Ave. The other is in Coweta at 28596 E. 141st St S. The Coweta location just underwent a complete remodeling and will have a grand reopening in mid-June. It is unique to have two health departments in one county, he said.

Thompson said despite the national nurse shortage, Wagoner County was recently able to land two, new nurses to work within the area.

Thompson oversees the community planning in district 4, consisting of eight counties.

Like many people, Thompson admits that COVID-19 has been a tiresome subject, as it’s been going on for over two years. However, if there is any good news in a dark situation, he said COVID-19 transmission rates are low in Wagoner County, and in Oklahoma as a whole. Higher transmission rates are happening in northeast states with denser populations, he explained.

Later into his speech, Thompson went through the services the health department provides to folks in Wagoner County, and beyond.

“A lot of times the community doesn’t realize what we have. They are familiar with our vaccines and things like that, but we also do a lot of other things,” Thompson said.

He started with the Children’s First Program, explaining how it can be useful to first time parents. It’s a free program where first time parents can enroll, and a certified nurse can guide them through their first year in parenthood. Whether parents’ can’t get their baby to sleep or have trouble breast feeding, nurses can go into the home and support the new families along the way.

They also do communicate disease surveillance. An epidemiologist will always be on staff to do surveillance so the disease does not become wide-spread. He wanted to be clear that does not just pertain to COVID-19.

The health department also does carseat checks, and some people can even qualify for a free car seat. Their family planning services consist of birth control options, and medications for STD’s and similar issues. They also offer pregnancy testing and fertility counseling.

Thompson’s forte is health education, and that is something the health department offers, as well. A county health educator will go into the schools and conduct health education pertaining to healthy eating, physical activity, hygiene and tobacco prevention. They work with Kindergarten students all the way up to second graders in Wagoner, and up to third grade in Coweta.

“It’s important to teach these kids about these very important subjects that the classroom teachers maybe don’t have a chance to get into,” Thompson said.

The health education team also conducts yoga and modified yoga classes to relieve stress and pain.

In addition, the health department offers hearing, speech and language screenings via a program called, Guidance. They also offer a wide range of immunizations and school physicals.

In their newest venture, the health department also just started their mobile health units. These thirty five foot trailers are mobile clinics that can get pulled via a truck. Everything they do in their building locations can also be done in their mobile units. The goal of the mobile units is to come to patients so they can get the adequate care they need without having to travel far.

“It removes a barrier for them to get services,” he said. “It’s our best attempt to get to people where they are it.” Through the mobile clinics, the goal is to get patients connected to other clinics to get additional support.

